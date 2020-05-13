Although he competed for decades and decades, Martina Navratilova never experienced something similar to what tennis players and tennis players are experiencing this season. The former number 1 in the world has chatted with ‘Laureus’, about the difficulties that certain tennis players that according to Martina will feel more damaged, and that in his opinion, one different from other former players who do not see it that way, will be the most veteran. The North American dismisses the activity and names those who have been the worst unemployed by this pandemic facing 2021.

“Right now, I think it also makes us realize that sport is a luxury,” reflects Martina Navratilova. “But we all miss him, he is still a very important part of all our lives.” Never, except for the two world wars, did the tennis dispute paralyze, and a Grand Slam has never had to be suspended in the entire Open Era.

“Only war has prevented major tournaments from taking place, now we have this pandemic and for players like Roger Federer and, of course, Serena Williams, it is time wasted. They are all in the same boat, but for veteran players like Roger and even Rafa Nadal and, in particular, Serena Williams, is more difficult, without a doubt. I sympathize with them, because this is an enemy that you cannot fight, you just hope it disappears and we can play next year. “

While for other opinions, mainly because Roger was going to be injured for a while after his knee surgery, the Swiss may benefit from the fact that Djokovic’s good moment does not translate into more victories or that Rafa may not play Roland Garros For Martina Navratilova it is different. It is clear that Serena and Federer are the most affected.

“Novak Djokovic is right behind Roger and Rafa chasing the main titles, but I think the most affected would be Roger Federer because he is the oldest. But you have to deal with it. As Billie Jean King said, the champions adapt.”

