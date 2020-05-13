One of the legends of women’s tennis, Czech Martina Navratilova believes that the interruption of the circuit, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, will hurt veterans more than young athletes. Swiss Roger Federer and American Serena Williams will be the most affected, says the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in simple.

“Only the war prevented the Grand Slams from being contested and now we have this pandemic and, for players like Roger Federer and, of course, Serena Williams, it is a lost time,” said the former tennis player, who is a member of the Laureus Academy and conceded interview with Laureus.com.

“Everyone is in the same boat, but for older players like Roger, Rafa Nadal and Serena, it is more difficult, without a doubt. I sympathize with them because this is an ‘enemy’ that you cannot recover from, you cannot face it. You just hope you leave soon and that you can play next year. “

Navratilova, who played professional doubles until the age of 50, believes that Federer will be the most disadvantaged in the direct contest with Nadal and the Serbian Novak Djokovic for the record Grand Slam title. The Swiss has 20 trophies, against 19 for the Spaniard and 17 for Djokovic.

“Novak Djokovic is right behind Roger and Rafa looking for the Majors’ titles. And I think Roger will be the most affected because he is the oldest. ‘”said the Czech, who was a professional from 1975 to 2006. Federer is currently 38, against 33 for Nadal and 32 for Djokovic.

In the case of Serena, Navratilova recalled that the American still seeks to match the Grand Slam record, which belongs to Australian Margaret Court. “He stopped at 23 and tries to reach 24, maybe 25. It is a missed opportunity because Wimbledon, canceled, was his best chance to reach the record. And she will not get younger as time goes by. If I was in her situation, I would be going crazy for not being able to play. “

