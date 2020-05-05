The best season in tennis history. Only one among more than 150 of which there are records. A single that does not bear the name of Rod Laver, Roger Federer, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. The best season in history does not belong to men’s tennis. The best season in history recorded 98.8% of victories, and until new order, it is the best record in tennis history.

Year 1983. In the WTA there is a player who accumulates three different seasons being named the best of all, but it is not until that year when she begins her greatest dominance of all the seasons she played as a professional. Although she was born Czech, Martina Navratilova, already North American, left for the memory the best year of a professional tennis player in all history. Just over ten years after the creation of the WTA, Martina began writing the golden pages of the women’s tennis journal.

At 27 years old – she retired winning the US Open in mixed form, at 51 years old, in 2006 -, Martina Navratilova added an all-time extraterrestrial record: 86 victories and a single defeat. Before discovering where and who was the player capable of defeating her, we must say that Martina added 17 titles that year, with devastating victories against her main rivals in the grand finals, the case of Chris Evert (6-2 6-0 in the Masters or 6-1 and 6-3 at the US Open) or Andrea Jaeger at Wimbledon (6-0 6-3). He only lost 17 games in those finals and only dropped nine sets along the way.

The newspaper archive tells, expanding the panorama, that the domain of that year takes on a greater astonishment when the adjacent seasons are added. Between 1982 and 1984, Martina Navratilova only lost six singles matches. Six. In three years. A circuit that was too small because his mastery of the ball and the game was well above average. The superiority was too much.

As has happened to other players who sought or were able to reach the big four barrier in one year, Martina did not have her day in the Roland Garros round of 16. As much as it was the surface where it won the least, the North American had already won it in 1982 and would win it in 1984, but it could not be the year in which it dominated the most. Kathy Horvad, who was neither pre-classified, who reached that round for the first time in Paris, beat Martina 6-4 0-6 6-3, preventing the perfect season.

To get an idea, Martina Navratilova has a better winning percentage than the best seasons of Roger Federer (81-4 ​​in 2005), John McEnroe (82-3 in 1984) or Steffi Graf (86-2 in 1989). Although there have been seasons in which someone won more games (Laver with 106 in 1969, Roger with 92 in 2006 or Connors with 93 in 1974), no one has had a better percentage. And it seems very difficult that someone in the future can overcome such a feat.

