Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert. 36 Grand Slams between the two, with perfect symmetry: they are equally distributed (18 for each one). One of the greatest rivalries in the history of tennis that, in addition, came to transcend the merely sporty. With the memory of great games on their minds, both chatted for a long time on Instagram to remember the odd event that, without a doubt, marked the relationship between the two.

Now both are members of the Tennis Hall of Fame, but nobody knew in their first match what fate had in store for them. That first duel took place in Akron, Ohio (Lebron James’ birthplace) in 1973, and it ended with an Evert win against Martina by 6-3 and 7-6 (4). Over time, both would be measured up to 79 times, with Navratilova taking H2H by a small margin: 43-37.

“That was the first time I saw you play. I was completely dazzled. I have never seen a forehand with so many topspin, I have never seen a left-handed service so sensational that it threw me off the court from the backhand side,” Chrissie recalled with a smile. He would have to get used to seeing that young woman on the other side of the net. “Of course I remember that game. My goal is that you don’t forget my name (laughs) My goal was not to win the game, I didn’t think I could, but I do think I could make that match an even match. I wasn’t entirely sure, but you never know, “Navratilova fondly recalls.

Over time both ended up sharing nationality and experiences in the Fed Cup. And that Martina had been born in the old CzechoslovakiaBut he decided to leave his country at 18 years old, seeking to prosper and acquiring the US passport. All the memories piled up when both of them, as teammates, traveled to the European country on the occasion of the 1986 Fed Cup final dispute. Not only was Prague waiting for them. “That may have been the most intense moment of my career. It was an honor to witness all of this, that emotional journey you went through.” If Evert remembers those moments as emotional, imagine a Martina who he returned to his native country. “Everything was very bittersweet. The final could not have been played if they had not let me into the country. It was something that transcended tennis and sports; politically it was a declaration of intentions. In that tie we went to the city where I I raised, I showed you everything. Some of the favorite photos of my life are from there, with you and Pam (Shriver), with my mother and father, taking a walk through Revnice “.

United States emerged victorious in that final against the Czechoslovakia of Mandlikova and Sukova. “We all touched the trophy, practically with tears in our eyes, and you cannot get an idea of ​​the pride I feel in having been part of all that,” Evert confessed, excited. “It wouldn’t have been the same without you. We were able to be there, for each other. Probably, if you look back, that made our friendship stronger “. That friendship was forged through trips throughout the circuit, a coexistence in which you could not get bored. “We used to play Backgammon or Boggle before facing each other, especially if there were stops due to rain.”

The talk ended with some wise words from Martina to those young boys who dream of being tennis players someday. “Do what you love and love what you do. If you love tennis, great, but also do everything you love. That champion mindset has to be a part of you, it can’t be there occasionally. If we assume you love what you do, also keep in mind that quality has to be above quantity. give your best every day, in everything you do. ”

