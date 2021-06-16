Martin Scorsese thinks Taxi Driver is a horrible movie

Taxi Driver – 98% is considered one of the masterpieces of modern cinematography and one of the best films in Martin Scorsese’s long and stellar career. What not everyone knows is that the director is not as fond of her as the public. It is normal that the authors do not agree with the critics and the public. An example is Stephen King. For him his favorite novel is Lisey’s Story. If you see classifications of the works of this author, you will notice that this novel is always absent from the first places. The reason why the author loves her is perhaps the same reason why the public does not connect with her; it’s too personal.

During an interview for the Los Angeles Times (via Indie Wire) writer Fran Lebowitz revealed that while she and Scorsese worked together on the Netflix documentary series Pretend It’s a City, the director complained bitterly about Taxi Driver. The director is simply not a fan of this movie and the reason is something quite unexpected: the color red. She said the director feels his films are never finished; if it depended on him he would never stop editing them:

What takes a long time with Marty is editing, because Marty feels like he’s never finished. I guarantee that, if they hadn’t stopped him, he would still be editing Taxi Driver. He is still angry. He said to me many times: ‘Do you know what ruins Taxi Driver? The Red color. The studio didn’t want to give me enough money to correct the color red and that’s why it’s horrible. ‘ I said, ‘You know what’s wrong with Taxi Driver, Marty? Nothing’.

For many, tonality is an element that definitely does not ruin a masterpiece like that movie and that, on the contrary, helps to reflect the feelings of its protagonist. It is interesting to think that for the director a film that generated a before and after in world cinematography is not a good work for a detail like that.

On the other hand, Lebowitz Y Scorsese They have been friends for many years. It is not random that this documentary is made up of conversations between the two and that it is not the first of its kind. As you can imagine, the friendship between the two was a topic that came up during the interview and this was what she had to say about it:

For me, great friendships are emotionally, and I don’t mean this in an erotic sense, like love affairs. It’s some kind of chemical thing. Neither Marty nor I remember where we met. But for a period of time I realized that whenever I saw Marty at a party, I would always spend the whole night talking to him.

Going back to things this director passionately hates. We all know that he is a fan of superhero movies and that on more than one occasion he has spoken ill of them. For him they are something closer to an amusement park than to a real cinema. None of it is a real film for him. That does not mean that among directors of this type there are fans of him who hope that he was not talking about one of his films in particular. An example of this is Zack Snyder. Not long ago he revealed that he thinks he was not talking about his films, but those of other directors:

Oh that’s fair. Martin Scorsese is a genius. If you’re really good at something, commenting on that world is entirely within your domain. And it doesn’t make me lose respect for him at all. I’m sure he wasn’t talking about my movies. It may have been so, but I like to think that it wasn’t. I was talking about the others.

It is very likely that he was talking about his films.

