Martin Scorsese starts filming

The filming of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘, the new movies of Martin Scorsese.Leonardo Dicaprio Y Robert De Niro lead the cast. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘is an Apple TV + production.

Martin Scorsese and his team have been preparing in Oklahoma for months, getting to know the area, choosing locations and learning first-hand about the history of the place thanks to The Osage Nation, heirs of the town he will speak of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘, which began filming on April 19.

“We are delighted to finally begin production of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in Oklahoma,” says Scorsese himself. “Being able to tell this story on the land where these events occurred is incredibly important and fundamental in allowing us to accurately portray that time and its people. We thank Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, and The Osage Nation, especially all of our Osage cultural consultants and consultants who prepared for this shoot. We are excited to begin working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a moment in American history that must not be forgotten. “

‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘, a production that will be part of Apple Original, has been scripted by Eric roth adapting the journalist’s book of the same title David grann published in 2017. The essay reflects on the birth of the FBI through the analysis of a series of murders committed in 1920 in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s after the discovery of several oil deposits under the earth of many of its inhabitants, which made the area one of the richest in the world.

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Robert De Niro, that the faces were already seen in ‘This boy’s life‘(Michael Caton-Jones, 1993) and’Marvin’s room‘(Jerry Zaks, 1996), will now work under Scorsese at the head of a cast they have also joined Jesse plemons, Andrea Calabrese Y Lily gladstone, who will play the woman of the character played by DiCaprio, who in turn is the niece of the rancher who will play De Niro.

