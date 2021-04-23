Martin Scorsese, Irwin Winkler and John Carney team up for the musical ‘Fascinating Rhythm’

Va Deadline report that legendary directors Martin Scorsese and Irwin Winkler have teamed up with ‘Modern Love’ showrunner John Carney to develop ‘Fascinating Rhythm’, a musical film inspired by the life and music of the American composer George Gershwin.

Scorcese and Winkler will be producing this project, which Carney will direct and co-write. The film’s title refers to Gershwin’s iconic song, in a story that focuses on a young woman’s magical journey through the past and present in New York City.

Gershwin, who died at the age of 38 in 1937, composed music on Broadway, as well as for concerts of classical music and popular songs. His compositions have been used in numerous films and on television. In 1935 Gershwin released their opera ‘Porgy and Bess’, a portrait of the life of a black community in the southern United States. Despite some initial difficulties, the play quickly established itself on stages around the world. After ‘Porgy and Bess’, George Gershwin began composing music for movies.

The film will feature the composer’s music throughout his career, marking a new foray into the musical genre for John Carney, who previously fronted the Irish romantic musical ‘Once (Once)’, the Oscar nominee ‘Begin Again ‘and the also acclaimed’ Sing Street ‘.

Regarding Scorcese and Winkler, over the years they have both collaborated on great films in the history of cinema such as ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Silence’ and more recently ‘The Irishman’. Winkler is also a producer on franchises like ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’.