Apple TV + has important news this week. In addition to the last chapters of the first season of ‘Defending Jacob’, the catalog launches its new animated series ‘Central Park’. We also have important signings for the future, as well as some legal news. Let’s see it all in our weekly summary for every Friday.

Defending Jacob ends but a new animated musical comedy begins

The news of the week is ‘Central Park’, an animated series by the creator of the famous ‘Bob’s Burgers’. We learned of it no less than two years ago, and it is therefore one of the initial projects that Apple thought of to expand the catalog. To musical blow we will see the adventures of a family that wants to protect Central Park from being demolished and replaced by more skyscrapers. You can now watch the first two episodes.

From Variety comes the Gal Gadot signing, an actress known for her starring role in ‘Wonder Woman’, to shoot a series focused on the life of actress Hedy Lamarr.

Another weight transfer is that of nothing less than Martin Scorsese: Apple has hired him to shoot the movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Deadline reports, from which they comment that the movement has cost between 180 and 200 million dollars. Of course, the movie will be exclusive to Apple TV +.

The legal part comes again from Variety. The media confirms that the lawsuit that accused M. Night Shyalaman of plagiarizing the script of a movie in his series ‘Servant’ has been dismissed. The court’s arguments have been that the atmosphere, dialogue and setting of the film among other things make a lot of difference between ‘The Truth About Emanuel’, the 2013 film allegedly plagiarized.

And finally we have a bit more sour part of the arrival of HBO Max in the United States: HBO is no longer part of the Apple TV app, so that we will no longer be able to find its contents through a ‘channel’ mixed between other catalogs. From now on you will have to use its official application yes or yes.

Remember that you also have the chapters of Fraggle Rock on Apple TV +, now that Apple has taken its rights to broadcast and produce new content for this franchise.

