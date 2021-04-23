Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader will do a series on the origins of Christianity – Tomatazos

In 1988, Martin Scorsese (The Irishman – 100%, Silence – 30%) and Paul Schrader (First Reformed – 95%, Dog Eat Dog – 45%) premiered The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, one of the most controversial films of his filmography. Based on the homonymous novel by Nikos Kazantzakis, the story tells the life of Jesus more or less in accordance with the Gospels, however, the plot changes substantially at the time of the crucifixion when an alleged Angel comes to free Christ from his martyrdom. so that he can live a normal life next to Mary Magdalene.

Although for many critics the film was extraordinary and a more humane version of world-famous history, the film was also banned in several countries for some time. Now, in Schrader’s own words, the directors have reunited to work on a three-year series focusing on the origins of Christianity (via IndieWire).

In a new interview with The New Yorker (via IndieWire), Schrader let the existence of the series slip, while issuing his opinions on streaming giants like Netflix, since apparently the new project focused on Christianity will be for the digital giant.

Yes. Well, Scorsese and I are planning something. ‘And it’s… it would be a three-year series on the origins of Christianity.

Feeling exposed, the filmmaker joked a bit about the subject, although he did not regret revealing the existence of this next series, which will surely be very interesting and philosophical, just as it was. The Last Temptation of Christ. Also the director of First Reformed revealed that the new series will also be dramatized.

It is based on the Apostles and the Apocrypha. It’s called ‘The Apostles and Apocrypha’. Because people know the New Testament, but nobody knows the Apocrypha. And back in the first century, there was no New Testament, only these stories existed. And some were true, some were not, and some were forgeries.

Both Scorsese and Schrader currently have new films in various stages of development. Scorsese, meanwhile, has just started shooting his next drama Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple, which will star Leonardo DiCaprio (Before the Flood – 71%, Revenant: The Revenant – 82%) and Robert De Niro (The Comeback Trail – 50%, The Wizard of Lies – 72%).

Meanwhile, Schrader will probably have his last movie, The Card Counter, ready to premiere at one of the most important festivals this year. The film stars Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%) as a player who joins forces with a young man to settle scores with a common enemy. Scorsese helped Schrader finish the film during last year’s quarantine.

