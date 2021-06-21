Martin Scorsese admits he didn’t mind making more movies after Raging Bull

It is no secret that Martin Scorsese is one of the most respected directors in the United States, his dedication and dedication to the seventh art have made him develop several of the most iconic films of all time, but there is one in particular that provokes feelings more unique. During the last event of the Tribeca Film Festival this Sunday, Toro Salvaje – 98%, and shortly after a prerecorded video in which Leonardo DiCaprio conducts an interview with Scorsese and Robert De Niro on that tape. The director confesses that he did not mind continuing to dedicate himself to cinema after her.

wild bull, released in 1980, is an emotional and self-destructive journey through the life of a boxer, and how violence and his temper drive him into the ring, destroying his life outside of it. Wild Bull is often considered the best movie of Martin Scorsese; to Robert De Niro It awarded him the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Actor. wild bull It is brutal and even painful to watch, but in it we meet a filmmaker who gave everything he knew at the time, his feelings and knowledge. Scorsese he described the film as “the culmination of everything I had wished it to be.”

wild bull is based on the turbulent life of Jake lamotta, American boxer of Italian descent who dazzled Robert De Niro and finally convinced Martin Scorsese to embark on a movie about him. In the middle of 2021, wild bull continues to be present as a fundamental piece of the seventh art and even one of the best sports films in history. For our good luck, Martin He continued to dedicate himself to the cinema after her, giving us titles of great magnificence such as Good Boys – 96%, The King of Comedy – 91%, Gangs of New York – 75%, The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78% and The Irishman – 100%.

But the collaborations between Martin Scorsese Y Robert De Niro They are far from finished, and for the next one they are also joined Leonardo Dicaprio, another favorite of the filmmaker. Killers of the Flower Moon is the next movie of Martin and whose filming began in mid-April. It’s an ambitious production that can easily escalate into the following awards season as a huge voter pick – you just need to take a look at its plot to be certain.

Killers of the Flower Moon, adaptation of the famous nonfiction book of the same name by David grann, presents the murder cases committed against the Osage Native Americans in the 1920s. During those years, several natives became rich thanks to the discovery of oil, which caused a conflict for control of the land. According to the text, at least twenty people were executed; the case fell into the hands of the FBI and now it will reach the big screen from the hand of Martin Scorsese.

Even if Martin Scorsese he has the respect of much of the film industry, in the past he has faced scandals that for months put him in the headlines of all the newspapers. An example of the above was his grudge with superhero movies, which he spoke very badly about during an interview with Empire in 2019. Marvel fans lashed out at Scorsese and even Kevin Feige himself declared that the filmmaker was wrong, that the definition of cinema and art are subjective and that everyone can have their say whatever they want. The difference is that Scorsese’s films do receive international awards, Marvel’s do not.

Killers of the Flower Moon does not have a release date yet.

