Beyond the death toll, the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the families of the victims. An example of this is Raúl Martín Presa, president of the Vallecano Ray, who has fallen into a deep depression after the death of his father.

“You are sick and disabled. He believes that more could have been done to save his father’s life. He has moved all the sticks to try to save him. He thinks more could have been done and this has brought him to this point. Mentally it cannot. He wants to do it but practically does not sleep or eat. His only consolation is when he goes to his father’s grave and asks for his forgiveness, ”says Doctor González, responsible for the medical services of the red-belt complex in Onda Cero.

“I have been with the President for two months tomorrow, afternoon and night. He was a man very much involved with his father and adored him. You have entered a depression“, Add

According to Doctor González, the president of Rayo Vallecano has not even participated in the club’s ERTE or in negotiations with the players: “Has not done anything about ERTE and that Cobeño, Adrián and the lawyer carry it. They are in charge and do not want to know anything. That’s what he told me. He has told me a thousand times that they have no financial problem with the club and that they will not benefit from ERTE. ”

However, this is something that Paco Jémez recently quarantined: “Nothing is done at Rayo Vallecano without Raúl Martín Presa knowing it. I don’t think it has anything to do with ERTE” “If you are in a state where you cannot attend to your situations, what you have to do is delegate to someone. The problem is that he wants to continue, “added the Rayo Vallecano coach.

He believes that his father has been “killed”

José Ramón de la Morena, meanwhile, during the talk with Doctor González acknowledged that Raúl Martín Presa he claimed that his father had been “murdered“And that they had”let die” at the hospital. Santiago Martín Marcos, father of the president of the Vallecano Ray, died at the HM Puerta del Sur hospital on April 12 at 84 years old due to coronavirus.