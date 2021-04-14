Martín Maldonado extends his contract with the Houston Astros

The Puerto Rican receiver, Martin Maldonado, agreed to a contract extension with the Astros of Houston, this for one more season in baseball Big leagues – MLB.

According to Mark Feinsand, Astros from Houston and Martin Maldonado, agreed to sign a contract extension for one more season in the Big leagues, extending its link with this organization that it has defended since 2019.

Here is the report:

The Astros and catcher Martín Maldonado are in agreement on a one-year contract extension that contains a vesting option for 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. @Feinsand had it first. – Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 13, 2021

In addition, said extension of the contract of Maldonado with the Astros, has an option for the organization to keep it until the 2023 season of the MLB, so the sidereal bets on this 34-year-old Puerto Rican mask.

With this the Astros They also give something to talk about, since they extend the contract of the receiver Martin Maldonado and they still haven’t put on the table an offer to extend the bond of their star shortstop in the MLB, Carlos Correa, also from Puerto Rico.

So far in his time with the Astros, the receptor Maldonado He is hitting .206 with 16 homers and 46 RBIs in 123 games in the Big leagues.