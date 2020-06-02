Washington.- With massive protests in the streets of the United States, the anti-racial message of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. returns to the fore. His son and granddaughter spoke in A New Day and how you saw in the previous video, the phenomenon that is now lived in the country it is old.

The “enough time” time has come for the US civil rights movement, which especially developed in the 1950s and 1960s to demand equality before the law for black citizens, and that now lives a new era after learning lessons from the past and where new technologies have an important role.

The wick of the protests, which have degenerated into riots, has ignited across the country, after George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, was killed by a white police officer a week ago when he was detained in Minneapolis ( Minnesota).

That moment was captured by the mobile phones of passers-by, who recorded the nine agonizing minutes in which agent Derek Chauvin suffocated Floyd by pressing his knee against the victim’s neck, who kept saying he couldn’t breathe.

Martin Luther King III criticized the president's words about shooting those who loot during the protests.

A MOVEMENT THAT HAS NOT STOPPED TO EVOLVE

It is not the first time that the US He lives protests and altercations in the face of police brutality, but the tactics of the civil rights movement have changed.

“Today’s civil rights movement builds on the lessons of the past and uses them to advance concrete solutions to aggressively link the root causes of white supremacy and systemic racism,” Becky Monroe, program director, told Efe Fight Against Hate and Prejudice from The Leadership Conference of Civil and Human Righs.

This coalition, which encompasses some 200 civil rights movement groups, and other organizations has called on the Minneapolis authorities to put in place “best practices” for peaceful problem solving.

Little Yolanda King, 12, sent a message of love amid protests and police violence. Look at the video.

Monroe explained that today the movement combines more traditional organizations with new ones and that the events of the last week are indicative of a new era.

“We are in the era where black people have said ‘enough is enough.’ They call on those in power to respond affirmatively with federal legislation that significantly addresses enduring systemic racism and white supremacism in this country,” he said.

But without a doubt if there is something that characterizes the new times that are the new technologies. Political Science expert Andra Gillespie, from Emory University, stressed to Efe the importance of the “murders of African Americans by police being” recorded “and the fact that” with the advent of social networks, more stories from this guy get publicity. ”

Despite the fact that they are now better known, Gillespie emphasizes that police brutality against African-Americans is not new, since its origins go back to slave patrols, “designed to capture runaway slaves in the Antebellum period,” between late of the eighteenth century and the beginning of the civil war in 1861.

As early as the 20th century, Professor Glenn T. Eskew, an expert on the University of Georgia’s civil rights movement, recalled, in statements to Efe, that during the 1940s and 1950s the murders of African Americans by white police officers they were viewed by the authorities more as “justified killings” than as “police brutality”.

A series of such killings and lynchings in Birmingham, Alabama in the 1950s helped fuel the creation of the civil rights movement in that city, culminating in the arrival in 1963 of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), one of the most important organizations.

Eskew noted that the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, conceived as a nonviolent social change strategy, has evolved a lot, although there are still traditional groups that exist, such as the SCLC and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

THE “BLACK LIVES MATTER” ERA

However, “while the leaders of these organizations continue to speak as if they were doing it for the black US, their real authority within the black community is debatable,” reflected the historian.

“In fact,” he said, “a ‘new movement’ has emerged around new groups like Black Lives Matter, and it seems that they have more influence today than the first organizations retain.”

Black Lives Matter emerged in 2012 in protest of cases of police violence against black people.

Gillespie described the new generation of activist leaders as “millennials, and even younger”: “The soldiers of the civil rights movement of the mid-20th century are (now) older citizens near the end of their lives,” he remarked.

The new generations, like the previous ones, “tend to be impatient with the pace of progress and do not care about confrontation,” continued the expert, who indicated that at the same time they are more inclusive with women, the LGBTQ community, communities with less income and people who may be marginalized for “not looking respectable”.

Within the evolution of civil rights, the African American community gained political power throughout the 1970s and 1980s and its members were able to access public office in the United States, such as police chiefs, in a process that culminated in 2008 with the election as President of Barack Obama.

“These elected black political officials addressed police brutality by acknowledging a lasting problem with law enforcement and instituting training programs,” said Eskew.

SOME POLICE SEEMS HAVE NOT CHANGED

And we come to 2020 with the case of Minneapolis, which, in the expert’s opinion, is revealing of the results of that training to the policemen implemented years ago to tackle persistent racism, since for some agents it seems that the change has not happened.

At this point, Monroe believes that authorities should stop criminalizing already marginalized communities, “especially those of color,” and review police practices and priorities.

And it is that “the problem of state violence against communities of color, particularly black people, has a long history in this country that we have neither fully confronted nor addressed,” he reflected.

In this regard, he acknowledged that the Administrations prior to that of Donald Trump used a series of tools to deal with this matter, such as patterns and work practices of police reform.

“However, the current Administration has largely abandoned those efforts, and we have a president who actively urges violence,” he lamented.

Eskew agreed that, precisely because of Trump’s racist statements in the past, his government is repeating approaches to impose law and order.

“That is, maintaining the politics of the Republican Party since the time of Richard Nixon (1969-1974),” he noted. “President Barak Obama and indeed the Democratic Administrations in general have recognized deeper social problems that accompany outbreaks of protests by the persistence of police brutality against people of color. ”

