In an exclusive interview on “A New Day” on Telemundo, Martin Luther King III and his 12-year-old daughter, Yolanda King, reacted to the protests that have unfolded across the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. . From his residence in Atlanta, the son of the legendary civil activist Martin Luther King Jr. and current world leader in human rights, answered a series of questions from Francisco Cáceres, which also included his daughter, who continues the legacy of her grandfather.

Below, the full transcript of the interview courtesy of the “Telemundo y Un Nuevo Día” team

Francisco Cáceres (FC): Protests over George Floyd’s death heated up this weekend, and although the officer who has been in his neck for nearly nine minutes already faces third-degree murder charges, protesters from all racial groups rallied from coast to coast seeking the end of racial discrimination in the United States. Protests that started peacefully, but ended violently.

The arrest of the police officer who killed George Floyd was not enough to calm racial tensions in the United States. The echo of the outrage that was heard in the streets across the country demanding that the police abuses against the African American community and the arrest of the other three Minneapolis uniforms who did nothing to prevent what happened, stop.

Protests across the nation were felt over the weekend. But, the problem of systemic racism towards the African American community dates back more than 400 years of history that included: slavery, limitation of constitutional rights and racial segregation.

According to political scientists, the protests this weekend were the largest after those recorded in 1968 when Martin Luther King was assassinated after being the leader of the civil rights movement. Like him, there have been many cases and the figures do not lie. Studies reveal that one in 1,000 African Americans dies at the hands of the police. That is 2.5% more than a white person. And it is that from 2015 to date, more than 1,200 deaths of African Americans have occurred by the police.

An alarming and sad reality that continues. And precisely to talk about this situation we are going to connect to Atlanta with the human rights activist Martin Luther King III and also with his daughter, Yolanda, who, at 12 years old, continues with the work of her grandfather Martin Luther King Jr .

Martin Luther King III (MLKIII): Good Morning.

Yolanda King (YK): Hello!

FC: Mr. King, I want to start with you. Her father died in 1968 fighting for equality in the rights of African Americans. How does it feel to see that in 2020 people like George Floyd continue to die at the hands of the police?

MLKIII: I am more than devastated. My father … would have expected us to advance further as a nation. This behavior should have been left behind a long time ago and continues to reappear over and over again.

FC: Definitely.

And we have seen protests across the country, most peaceful, but several have been violent. And in the midst of all this we have remembered a phrase from his father that said: “Riots are the language of those who are not heard.” How do you explain that phrase to your daughter to understand what is happening?

MLKIII: My daughter, she can speak for herself, she has sadly seen this type of behavior since she was born. He is 12 years old. And … we always talk about how to handle these conflicts through love and non-violence. And that’s what my father and mother taught us. So she is beginning to understand. It is frustrating for her, it is humiliating for all of us, but we are much better than the behavior we are seeing through this crisis as a nation.

FC: Surely yes. We must be better. Do you think your father would be proud of these protests or sad that more than 50 years later they continue to occur?

MLKIII: He would be proud of those who have decided to protest through the tradition of non-violence, which I think is the vast majority. I think the elements that have infiltrated, anarchists and others, that are causing some of the destruction… he would be very disappointed that at this point we are still dealing with this. As I said, we should have made much more progress. We are a better nation than the behavior we are demonstrating, but we have to find ways to have communicators who spread messages of unity rather than discord.

FC: Yolanda, I understand that you speak Spanish and I want to know: as Martin Luther King’s granddaughter, what message would you give to other children your age to end racism in the world?

YK: My grandfather talked about different levels of love … I’m only going to talk about one and it is called “agape”. And … sweet … love … Have love for them if they are old … or if they are not old. If they are babies, if they are white, if they are African American, if they are Latino, if they are from Asia … It does not matter. And we need to have more love, because we are all human and we are very important. So the children needed to know that we need love for everyone and it doesn’t matter what it looks like or how it is… what it likes and what it doesn’t like. But we need to have collaboration so that we can change this world and so that we can have collaboration, we need to have love for ourselves.

FC: Of course, of course. And it is a message that sounds so simple from the voice of a child and that we can definitely learn from them, because love is the basis. And I would like to know what is your response to your daughter’s words. I would like to ask you, Mr. King, in the midst of the protests, President Trump has used language that has been historically condemned by civil rights groups. He tweeted, “When the looting begins, the shooting begins.” How do you rate the president’s response to these protests?

MLKIII: I think the answer so far seems to be deaf to reality. When people resort to violence, you generally don’t send a message that fuels violence. That seems to incite more violence. Instead of looking for ways to reduce tension and give the nation back what it should be. I think it is unfortunate. This is the way he has decided to communicate every time. It is not unexpected, it is very sad. Hopefully he will search the bottom of his heart and find compassion. He certainly must speak to the nation every day in the midst of this crisis and not with a message of discord. Yes, you have to regain control, but there are ways to do it without being destructive and without stimulating violence … which is how some would interpret his words.

FC: And that is precisely why I want to ask you about your father’s most famous speech in which he said: “I have a dream that one day my four children will live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by their character”. 50 years later, where in the process do you think we are to reach that dream of your father?

MLKIII: I would say that some elements of my father’s dream have come true. We passed the Civil Rights law, the Right to Vote law, legislation for justice in housing, but, on the other hand, we have a long way to go. He wanted us to remove three fundamental forces from our society. And he spoke of eliminating poverty, racism and violence. He said militarism. We have a long way to go before eradicating racism, solving the problem of poverty and solving the problem of violence, but these things can be faced. And I think … if my father were alive this could have been done constructively.

FC: Sure we do, and we all need those situations to be addressed, as you put it.

We’re running out of time, but I don’t want to stop asking her. What can ordinary people do, watching television, to be part of the solution to this problem?

MLKIII: People want to see Minneapolis officials, the cops, be prosecuted. The police must be investigated, because there are multiple charges against these officials and other officers. You have to investigate it. I think what we all have to do is … we have to vote, we have to organize, mobilize, elect different people for public office, and everyone can participate at that level. And I think those of us who are demonstrating nonviolently should continue to protest. I think the nation and the world are listening to us. I think there will be changes. I hope they are dramatic changes and this does not have to come through violence. Even though I understand those who use violence. I don’t condone it, but I get it.

FC: We have an election coming up this November and it is definitely crucial that we all vote, as you mentioned.

MLKIII: Thank you.

YK: Thank you.

FC: Have a nice day. It was Martin Luther King III, a human rights activist, and his daughter Yolanda. Both continue the legacy of his father and grandfather Martin Luther King.

