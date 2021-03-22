Martín Liberman put Boca on Twitter in the middle of the match vs. Workshops for the Professional League Cup

After the historic 7-1 win away from Vélez and after the 1-1 draw against River in a new edition of the Superclásico, Boca received much praise.

However, the truth is that this Sunday, in the continuity of the sixth date of the Argentine Professional League Cup, things did not start well against Talleres.

It is that, in the first 45 minutes of the game developed in the Bombonera, the team that Miguel Ángel Russo leads tactically did not play well at all.

Without going any further, Alexander Medina’s men took the lead thanks to a score by Carlos Auzqui and with that 1-0 they went to rest.

In the middle of this match, who appeared on the scene to harshly criticize Boca was Martín Liberman, always a spicy sports journalist.

“Do they really want to sell that Boca plays well”?, said the aforementioned journalist through his official Twitter account.