Martín Keuchkerian reveals it: What did Eric Alejandro say to him?

Telemundo Martin Keuchkerian is part of Team Contendientes at Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of Exatlon United States has not escaped moments full of emotion; incredible triumphs, thunderous defeats, and difficult situations that reveal the strong bond formed by these athletes, who, although they are rivals in the arenas of the Dominican Republic, are close friends outside of them, since the experience they live as part of the competition it will accompany them for life.

The moving story of Martín Keuchkerian

Although he is already a former participant of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, the moving story of the former member of Team Contendientes, Martín Keuchkerian, won the hearts of the entire audience and also the participants of the competition who connected with the deep faith the 23-year-old Uruguayan, and the connection with his mother, who recently passed away.

Upon his arrival at Exatlon United States, Martín confessed to his colleagues and told them that the main reason why he was taking part in the competition was to please his mother, who was a fan of the Telemundo network’s competition program. and at the time he was battling an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. Martín also assured that he was very afraid of not seeing her again, since the outlook was very uncertain.

While in the competition, Keuchkerian received the dreaded call from Exatlon United States production, who informed him that he should leave the competition as soon as possible and go with his mother to say goodbye, and he did. Martín managed to say goodbye, and returned to the competition with the idea of ​​fulfilling the dream that both had of winning the competition.

The elimination of Martín Keuchkerian

The recently released urban circuit was the protagonist of the duel for the permanence that cost Martín his place in Exatlon United States, in a sense duel against the member of Team Famosos, Eric “Showtime” Alejandro, who defeated the Uruguayan in what it was perhaps the most emotional elimination of the fifth season.

Just when making their final point, both athletes merged in a heartfelt embrace, in a moment that we dare say, brought tears to more than one athlete who were witnessing the elimination, so much so that the Exatlon United States host Before interviewing Martín, he told him: “It is very difficult for me to interview you right now.”

But Keuchkerian looked up, and with his calm and hopeful smile assured that he had fulfilled the dream that he and his mother had and that he was leaving in peace and quiet.

What did Eric Alejandro tell you after eliminating him in Exatlon USA?

Once outside Exatlon United States, Martín Keuchkerian held a question and answer session with his followers on social networks, and the first question was precisely that, about the exchange he had with Eric Alejandro once he eliminated him in the battle for permanence and this is what he said:

“Wow, first of all Eric is an amazing person. Although he was in the famous team, we always talked to each other there before the circuits, between them or after. He is a very beautiful person and he always told me that he admired what he was doing, my mom’s dream and the reason why he was here, and that day of battle when he was given that last little point, that last shot, he He came to hug me, which is an incredible gesture and shows what a good person he is, he told me that although he was the one who won, I also deserved to be there, not to give up, to move on, to follow my mom’s dream and that he believed in me. ”

Do not miss the video where Martín Keuchkerian reveals this and more:

MARTIN TELLS HIS TRUTH Exatlon United States USA # 5 # ExatlonUnited States #ExatlonEEUU # ExatlonEEUU5 The Fragment of Chapter 56. Exatlon United States – Exatlon USA # 5 Exatlon is a high performance sports competition where participants test their strength, intelligence and courage to become the outright winner. FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY 7 / 6C ELIMINATION SUNDAYS by TELEMUNDO Famous: Norma Palafox Nicole Reigner Brenda… 2021-03-31T00: 34: 01Z

Follow Exatlon Now on Facebook

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories