They got together on a very special day: Labor Day. And in a place that both know well: the fifth floor of the Palacio de Hacienda.

This is the Minister of the Economy, Martín Guzmán, and his predecessor, Hernán Lacunza, who discussed the situation of the macroeconomy and the renegotiation of the debt.

Sources consulted by Infobae They indicated that both economists maintain a very good personal relationship and professional respect, despite their discrepancies.

In this sense, Guzmán invited him to Lacunza to debate in his double role as former minister and economic reference point for the opposition, since he advises the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and other governors, in addition to having returned to his role as a private consultant.

Lacunza moved that holiday from his house in the Tigre area to his old office in Plaza de Mayo.

Part of this conversation was key to understanding the opposition governors’ adherence to the debt renegotiation guidelines. In the text, the provincial leaders highlighted the need to “make the greatest possible effort and give all the support so that Argentina can redefine its commitments in a sustainable way. so that you can meet your obligations and avoid default or default“

“In an adverse global context and of high uncertainty due to the impact of COVID-19, the Argentine Republic seeks a credible and sustainable payment plan from the international community, made seriously, based on the country’s payment capacity, both in the short as in the medium and long term, banishing any type of speculation, “they added.

Precisely, the minister had told Lacunza that he had the support of the International Monetary Fund, of the G20 and that the United States Treasury was not playing against the debt strategy. As in public, he explained what was the sustainability foundation that animates the offer and that does not convince much of the market.

In any case, Guzmán expressed to him that he has the spirit of continuing to negotiate and receive formal proposals from other funds, after rejecting BlackRock’s proposal on the grounds that it did not alleviate the country’s maturity scenario.

Lacunza listened to it and motorized the support for the mentioned text, But he has not stopped pointing out the risks that the economic plan generates.

Days before the meeting, he maintained that “if the Product is going to drop 10 points, there will be no public policy that addresses all the collateral effects. We must bear in mind that part of the problem is not the virus or the international crisis, it is our capacity as a State to respond. This happens because we are boys. The answer is insufficient and quite primitive in scope. ”

“Now we must avoid the greater evil: the default, the corralito and uncontrolled inflation,” stressed the economist, amid the tensions over the rise in the dollar due to the increase in issuance and uncertainty about debt.

Guzmán and Lacunza were in contact after that day and the former minister promised to be an interlocutor with other political leaders.

But Guzmán also contacted on several occasions with another former Minister of Economy, who is part of the ruling coalition: Roberto Lavagna. They met twice, the last time in the past few weeks, and had several phone conversations.

Lavagna told him the details and disappointments of the negotiation that he carried out in 2005 to get out of default, which achieved 76% accession, well below others developed at that time, with a capital drawdown of close to 55%. The current proposal has a much lower capital drawdown (5.5%), but a sharp cut in interest (62%) on average.

The former minister has managed to get several of the leaders to enter the Government, such as his son Marco al Indec and Zeno Biagosch the BCRA, among others.