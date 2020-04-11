Martin Garrix performs a live concert from his terrace and is arrested by the police | Instagram

The famous Dutch producer and DJ Martin Garrix offered all his followers a live concert from his terrace with everything and an armed set, but the police arrested him thinking that he had a party.

Garrix surprised everyone with a amazing concert From the roof of his house today, something strange was that he postponed it when it had already started.

This is because the dutch police arrived at his home to make sure the DJ was not having a party inside his house.

It was yesterday that Martin announced through his social networks that today at noon he would have a concert with everything and an armed set.

Everyone was ready on the platform Youtube where will it be transmitted, until I announce that I would have to delay it without having informed the reason having everyone in doubt.

Four hours later He arrived and through his social networks explained that it had happened, and that is that the authorities upon seeing the announcement thought that he would have a party on his terrace.

All followed waiting on the platform he arrived at and when he saw that nothing was coming out or announcing anything they went to his account Twitter and Instagram to see what happened.

My dear friends from the Dutch police just came over to make sure I wasn’t hosting a party on my deck because they saw the live broadcast announcement, “he added in the image he posted on his Instagram.

This was quite funny, without a doubt, and is that this it only happens to him, who with the best intentions made this great concert.

B2B w mom A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) on Apr 5, 2020 at 11:44 p.m. PDT

The image that was published where he goes out with the police, with just a few hours of being published, has more than 300 thousand likes and endless comments.

Hahaha front row seat for him !! “” Haha this whole live stream is a roller coaster “were some of the comments.

Martin Garrix made a live set from his terrace and broadcast it on YouTube. It has the most beautiful vibe of all, stan a legend. pic.twitter.com/lmokBiJ7eY – + , . (@claveldeSol)

April 11, 2020

This transmission drove everyone crazy, as it was quite creative and cheered up of millions of people coming back trend in social networks his amazement live.

