Martin Freeman praises Black Panther 2 movie script

A few weeks ago, the actor Martin Freeman gave some discouraging statements because it seemed that the first details that had been given to him about the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” they had not finished convincing him. At least, to say the least, he did not seem to have understood very well what was explained to him. Now the situation has changed.

In a new interview, the person in charge of giving life to Everett K. Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe explains that has had the opportunity to read the script for the second Black Panther movie, and therefore, he has been able to assess the proposal for himself, unlike the other time that was a talk by Zoom with the director. Your opinion is somewhat different this time.

During her appearance on The One Show, host Ronan Keating asked her if there was any insight she could provide on what fans could expect from Wakanda Forever.

No, aside from the fact that it’s going to happen because, as you might have guessed, Marvel has made us swear to secrecy, ”Freeman says. I have read the script. Is very good and we will at some point, I guess in the next few months, I’ll go to America and do it. But I’m very excited about it, yeah.

Recently, Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, seems to have also had the opportunity to read the script and assured that director Ryan Coogler had managed to shape the film while respecting the legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

The film is in pre-production, with filming possibly starting in July. Its theatrical release is set for July 8, 2022.

Via information | The One Show