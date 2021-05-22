Martin Freeman charges against Jim Carrey and method actors: “It’s the most narcissistic I’ve ever seen”

There are actors who take the character home, and others who when they hear “Cut!” they change their clothes and go to have a few beers. According to Martin Freeman, the British are more of this second style, as opposed to a much vaunted acting school in Hollywood.

The ‘Hobbit’ actor has used Jim Carrey’s interpretation of ‘Man on the Moon’ as an example to point out a style that he considers pretentious and “a very impractical way of working.” “To be honest, it is quite annoying when someone loses himself, it is very annoying because it is no longer a job,” he has opined on the Off Menu podcast (via IndieWire).

On Carrey’s case, which was explored in the documentary ‘Jim and Andy’, the Briton has expressed the following: “I’m sure Jim Carrey is a wonderful and smart person, but that’s the most self-indulgent, selfish, narcissistic fucking bullshit I’ve ever seen. And the idea that any part of our culture can celebrate or support that is disturbing, literally disturbing. “

The Netflix documentary, released in 2017, shows how Carrey made life miserable for his teammates in Milos Forman’s film ‘Man on the Moon’. The comedian carried out one of his most applauded roles playing Andy Kaufman, but it took a heavy psychological toll on him, which was also suffered by the film’s cast and crew..

Just one job

Jim Carrey is by no means the only Hollywood actor who has boasted of using this method of acting: Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Al Pacino, Adrien Brody, Jack Nicholson, Christian Bale … and some Actresses like Angelina Jolie have had moments where they got too into their characters. In recent years the most talked about case has been Joaquin Phoenix and his transformation into ‘Joker’.

However, In the post- # MeToo era, people have come to appreciate more that people treat their peers well in Hollywood, above what many have always considered a way of making art at all costs. Martin Freeman thinks it is pretentious and unnecessary. “You have to stick to reality, and that doesn’t mean you can’t lose yourself between ‘Action’ and ‘Corten’, but I think the rest is pretentious and very amateurish nonsense. It’s not professional. Get the job done, “says the ‘Sherlock’ actor on the podcast. “My job is to show up, do what I can, be well prepared. Do what they ask of me. It’s also my job to be nice, helpful, and have a good shooting experience.“.