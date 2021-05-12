Martin Freeman already knows the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A couple of months ago, the actor Martin Freeman He advanced that very soon he would have news about the second Black Panther movie. At this time, they have announced the official title of the film, which will be “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, but little else has been known. However, Freeman has received an update on the project.

He commented at the time that he was going to meet with director Ryan Coogler to talk about the film, and that has been the case for weeks. Let us remember that on the part of the fans there are many uncertainties because we do not know how the absence of actor Chadwick Boseman will be resolved after his sad death last year. They have assured that they were going to do it with the greatest of respect and honoring the memory of the actor, but we do not know anything yet. In addition, Coogler recognized in the past that he was finding it a great challenge.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Freeman discussed his first impressions of being told of plans for the film. It looks like, Freeman has not been very convinced with some things that were telling him, so they have simply asked for trust.

I had a Zoom call with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer, about seven or eight weeks ago, I guess… He meticulously walked through all the rhythms of my character in the film… He took me through the film, but incorporating the rhythms of my character. And some of them were really … very strange. I think that [Coogler] He could see by the reaction of my face to some of the things he was saying, my face must have been one of astonishment, because he was going to stop, and he said to me … ‘Stay with me, this is going to work’.

However, he does believe that overall there may be a good result, and he is hopeful.

I think people are going to find it with real pleasure. We haven’t done it yet, who knows [lo que resulta], we may make it horrible. But I hope not so I hope people have fun.

In the interview they even raise the idea of ​​participating in a potential third film. The actor advocates going step by step, and right now the following is to manage well the legacy of Chadwick Boseman in this second film:

Obviously the hope is that we do justice to the first movie and that we do justice to Chadwick’s legacy in it and hopefully make another good movie.

The film currently has a theatrical release set for July 8, 2022, and filming is scheduled to begin this coming July.