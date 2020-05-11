Flurry of criticism this Sunday for Martín Fiz for his irresponsibility in the streets of Vitoria when going out to run in a group with other athletes when it is not yet allowed. The enthusiasm of the Spanish world champion was able to overcome the day that a new edition of the marathon that bears his name, the Martín Fiz Marathon.

From the organization of the marathon, participants, athletes and interested parties were invited to go out to run this past Sunday with shirts from previous editions of the test, something that had a great reception among the public and, according to data from the organization, were more than 1,500 those who toured and shared the journey in their networks in honor of the test. In fact, the “convening power” it had was celebrated and closed with a conclusion that would end up going wrong: “You can participate and organize an event responsibly, that is to say abiding by the rules regulated by health institutions«.

Several citizens shared some images of Fiz on the streets of Vitoria on social networks, along with various runners with whom he maintained a prudent safety distance. Despite this, it is still not allowed to run in a group, the sport had to be individual something that the athlete did not respect the criticism rained down on him.

@ MartinFiz_42k @VG_Policia Good example. At other times they were more together. Since when can you do group sports? Ah! It is not possible. Ok… pic.twitter.com/qR1ofcTpG5 – Coletarrancia (@coletarrancia) May 10, 2020

“We have run responsibly”, wrote in a first tweet Fiz, already alerted by the first criticisms that doubted that he was abiding by the established norms. In fact, that tweet would end up deleting and writing a new one in which he would apologize for what happened: «I want to apologize if I have been able to disturb someone. I have always tried to keep the safety distance between athletes at all times and if it was not, it was a punctual and exceptional moment. Sorry.