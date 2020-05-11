The desire and euphoria of being able to go running made the athlete from Vitoria Martín Fiz was highly criticized after going out in a group this Sunday through the streets of Vitoria during the confinement, something that is not allowed since it is allowed to go running but individually.

As reported by the Alava newspaper Gasteiz Hoy, Fiz promoted this initiative to remember that the Martín Fiz Marathon should have been held this Sundayn the Alava capital and the organization invited the athletes to come out with shirts from previous years, keeping a ‘distance of happiness’.

Several citizens uploaded images of Fiz with a group of athletes running visibly separated to meet the safety distance. Fiz published a tweet in which he put an image in which he ran with more people in which he stated that “we have run responsibly”Although he later deleted it to apologize for having left in a group. “I want to apologize if I have been able to disturb someone. I have always tried to maintain the safety distance between athletes at all times and if it was not, it was a punctual and exceptional moment. Apologies.”

Fiz also posted a photo on Instagram in which she celebrated the success of her call. “The Martín Fiz Marathon responsible. Happy with the power of convening. Now and according to data more than 1,500 people have sweated the shirt of any edition of the marathon or have worn the number that have previously been downloaded on the web”, while affirming that “we have achieved the purpose that we had set ourselves, to have the flame of this event lit and above all, that people continue doing an activity associated with healthy lifestyle habits. You can participate and organize an event responsibly, that is, abiding by the rules regulated by health institutions. See you … running. “ At the moment Fiz will have to continue going out alone to train and group outings will have to wait.