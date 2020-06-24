Independiente v Rosario Central – Superliga 2019/20 | Amilcar Orfali / .
Martín Campaña is nearing its end in Independiente de Avellaneda after four years.
After the problems that arose in recent days between the goalkeeper and the institution due to some debts in wages, everything indicated that the player could leave the Avellaneda club in the next few hours. Pumas’ interest in Mexico City aggravated everything.
Subtract details for Martin Campaign ?? be reinforcement of #Pumas ??. The archer would travel this week.
According to Mexican media, the felines fully accelerated the negotiations for Martín Campaña and the Uruguayan goalkeeper is one step away from leaving Avellaneda. It would only be necessary to agree on the amount and the way in which Independiente would release the player.
According to different versions, Mexicans offer a sum of 200 thousand dollars for the loan with a compulsory purchase option for 2 million. It remains to be seen whether the assignment will be for 1 or 2 years.
The goalkeeper champion of the Copa Sudamericana 2017 and Suruga Bank 2018 has the hours counted in Argentina … And boy, are they going to miss him?