The Fiorentina announced this weekend three new cases of coronavirus, but like many clubs on this return to work they decided not to reveal the identity of the footballers. According to One Hundred Percent Sport, one of them is Martín Cáceres, former player of FC Barcelona.

05/12/2020 at 20:17

CEST

SPORT.es

The Italian club has admitted a total of six cases by COVID-19, but half of them are already fully recovered to start back to work. May 18 Fiorentina and the other Serie A teams will start preparing the start of the competition: “Our sports center is ready, we did everything that the protocol indicated”those of Florence have answered.

The return to work will be done without the three positives, which will remain isolated until negative on the next test. The others, training with as normal as possible, since, according to Barone, general manager of the viola team, “You can’t keep players untrained for two or three months. They have to be resumed as soon as possible. ”

Luca Pengue, a doctor from Fiorentina, has announced that hethe three confirmed cases, which have not yet recovered, are asymptomatic. The other three are in good condition and ready to rejoin this Monday.

