Martín Bello accuses Boneta of hitting him in series by Luis Miguel; demand – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Diego Boneta, a Mexican actor who rose to international fame with the character of Luis Miguel in the Netflix series, is involved in controversy, after the Spanish actor Martín Bello – who played ‘Tío Tito’ in the production – assured that He will proceed legally against the famous and with whom he is responsible because he allegedly beat him during the recordings of the series and left him with sequels that he still has to face to be well.

In an interview with the magazine Tvynovelas, the actor Martín Bello from Spain revealed that he is seeking financial compensation for the medical expenses he has covered during this time, after being beaten by Diego Boneta in one of the scenes of Luis Miguel, the series.

The interpreter expressed that he had sequels due to the injuries caused and that he did not receive help from the Netflix production.

Martín Bello reported that the blows were received in the scene in which his character tells Luis Miguel what happened with his mother. -I received the blows- “during a scene in which I tell Luis Miguel (Diego Boneta) what happened with his mother.

We had rehearsed the scene, but in the end Diego Boneta really hit me and sent me to the hospital ”, the famous man told the magazine.

The Spanish actor explained that after the attacks he realized that he had several bruises on his skin, which he showed in the makeup area. After the event, he said that he asked Boneta to fix it, to go eat tacos and there they clarified it, but the Mexican refused.

The blows were such, he said, that he could not sleep well. Then he went to the production doctor and recommended that he go to a specialist, as he was afraid he might have a damaged bone. Martín Bello also explained that his character was eliminated from the second season without any explanation.

Since then, he has returned to Spain where he has undergone a tough procedure to fix his neck and other parts of his body that were injured.

