Martin and Chardy move on to the next phase of Wimbledon after winning in the round of 32

07/03/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

the french Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert, number 2 of the ATP and number 6 of the ATP respectively had to retire during the round of 32 of Wimbledon when the counter reflected 6-4 and 0-0, so the match ended with the victory of Fabrice Martin Y Jeremy chardy, number 37 of the ATP and, number 58 of the ATP respectively. With this result, the couple seizes the place for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair could not break the serve to their opponents at any time, while the winners, for their part, did it once. Likewise, Martin and Chardy had 86% of first service and committed a double fault, managing to win 72% of the service points, while the data of their rivals are 100% effective, no double fault and 73% points obtained at service.

After this duel, the round of 16 will take place in which the faces Martin and Chardy will face against the winners of the match between Raven klaasen Y Ben mclachlan against Ricardas Berankis Y Dominik Koepfer.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.