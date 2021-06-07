Martic and Rogers take the place in the quarterfinals at the expense of Fichman and Olmos

06/07/2021

On at 15:01 CEST

The Croatian tennis player Petra martic, number 145 of the WTA and the American Shelby rogers, number 108 of the WTA won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in two hours and two minutes by 3-6, 6-1 and 6-3 to the Canadian player Sharon fichman already the Mexican tennis player Giuliana Olmos, numbers 32 and 30 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the winners of this match during the Roland-Garros quarter-finals.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the winners achieved it 6 times. In addition, Martic and Rogers had a 70% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points, while their opponents obtained a 68% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win the 52% of service points.

During the quarterfinals, the winners will face off against the Romanian players Irina-Camelia Begu Y Nadia podoroska tomorrow Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Paris between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.