Although the DCEU may have its flaws, it is true that DC animated films are among the best for faithfully adapting stories from the comics, or for creating their own. Now, new information ensures that a new animated Batman movie is on the way and that promises to surprise the most demanding fans.

According to the GWW portal, the new animated Batman movie has two points that will make fans very happy. On the one hand, it has a martial arts theme, so the story will have a unique touch. And in second place, ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ animator Bruce Timm is working on this project..

In addition to this preview, the portal also suggests that the feature film will be titled ‘Batman: Soul of the Dragon’. And he advanced a little of the plot that will be appreciated, revealing that Instead of seeing the Night Knight as the great detective or with his technology, this film will focus on his martial arts training. and you will see him face some old enemies, while investigating a mystery from decades ago.

This movie will not only feature Batman but characters such as Bronze Tiger, Lady Shiva and Richard Dragon will appear, who all have something in common, they were trained by the same martial arts master. Said sensei has been missing for years, and the reappearance of a strange relic it is what makes the mystery of his disappearance reopen.

It is there that Batman and his former companions will have to face each other to prove that they are the best fighter to claim the relic. The portal also ensures that ‘Soul of the Dragon’ is based on the ‘Richard Dragon Kung-Fu Fighter’ comic series from the 1970s. Warner Bros. has yet to give any official announcements, but the movie is expected. come to light in the spring of 2021.