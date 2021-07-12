Martí Batres to Secretary of Government and other changes in Sheinbaum’s cabinet

MEXICO CITY.- The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced changes in his cabinet, including the incorporation of Martí Batres Guadarrama What Secretary of the Government of Mexico City as of July 15.

It is an honor to have Martí as Secretary of the Government of Mexico City ”, he pointed out.

Alfonso Suárez Del Real will become the Head of Office – newly created position – replacing an area of ​​the Head of Government, the capital president announced at a press conference.

He emphasized that these changes are made in order to strengthen his administration for the next three years in office.

In addition, he informed the incorporation of Carlos Augusto Morales López to the Private Secretary and Sebastian Ramírez to the Social Communication Coordination of his administration.

After the announcement, Martí Batres, the new Secretary of the Government of Mexico City, delivered a message in which he assured that he will work with all political forces and encourage participatory democracy.

My work in the government of the City will be developed with institutionalism, conciliatory spirit, dedication to work, personal austerity and republican spirit. We are going to dialogue with all social classes, emphasizing the care of people with the most needs ”.

