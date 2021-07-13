Martí Batres arrives at the CDMX Government Secretariat

MEXICO CITY. Marti Batres was announced yesterday as the new secretary of Government of Mexico City, a position that she will occupy from next Thursday, the head of government said yesterday, Claudia Sheinbaum, in a press videoconference.

Whoever was elected as a senator for the Republic on July 1, 2018 thanked the distinction and advanced how his work will be in front of the II Legislature of the local Congress, whose half of the seats will be opposition, and with the mayors, nine of which They will not be ruled by Morena.

My work in the city government will be carried out with an institutional framework, a conciliatory spirit, dedication to work, personal austerity and a republican spirit.

We are going to dialogue with all social classes, emphasizing the attention of people with the most needs; We will maintain a relationship of communication and respect with the Congress, with the mayors, with the political parties, both government and opposition; that is, with all the political forces, with all the plurality of the city, ”said the former president of the National Executive Committee of Morena and former president of the State Executive Committee of the same party in the then Federal District.

The head of government said that with the changes in her cabinet they will address issues that are pending.

So we are dedicated 100 percent of time to the city and that is what all public servants, who are now integrated and who are part of the Cabinet, have in mind, which is to strengthen support for citizens and comply with the Program City Government, ”Sheinbaum said.

Once the license that Batres must request as a senator is formalized, César Cravioto will assume that position, since he is the alternate of the formula, so the head of Government must choose a new commissioner for Reconstruction. In this regard, Sheinbaum said that will be released this week or early next.

José Alfonso Suárez del Real, who used to be Secretary of the Government, will now be the Head of the Office of the Head of Government and Carlos Augusto Morales López will go from being an advisor to a private secretary of Sheinbaum.

It was also announced that Luis Ruiz Hernández will be undersecretary of Transportation of the Ministry of Mobility and Sebastián Ramírez will be in charge of the Coordination of Citizen Communication.

THEY REQUEST HIM A REST IN THEIR MILITANCE

The local deputy of the PRD, Jorge Gaviño, stated that Batres “should have a recess in his political militancy to be able to do a good job. party is being part of something, and being in government is universal and general.

In an interview, the vice-coordinator of the PRD bench considered that to “play a good role as government secretary, Batres has to take a break in his membership and thus be able to serve all political actors equally and guarantee an equitable government for all and everyone”.

The coordinator of the PAN bench in the local congress, Christian von Roehrich, stated that his parliamentary group hopes that with Batres “political communication between the Legislature and the Executive, is at the height of the new reality and there is dialogue for and with all the parties ”..

-Georgina Olson

