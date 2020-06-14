Martha Julia, the actress who wants to snatch Gabriel Soto from the arms of Irina Baeva | Instagram

Apparently actress Martha Julia has not overcome their relationship with Gabriel Soto, is it that you want to return to get it back Although this with Irina Baeva ?, because he confessed that he had been the love of his life.

It was already a few months ago that Martha revealed that did not close the possibility of reconciliation with actor Gabriel Soto, with whom he had a relationship of approximately 15 years.

But as you will know now Gabriel maintains a relationship with Irina Baeva, so the statements by Julia created great controversy.

However, Martha assured that her words they had no intention of bothering neither of them, because it was only what he felt.

In addition, in an interview for TVyNovelas, the actress spoke of the consequences that he had to face after his last statements regarding Soto.

Once questioned about it, Martha revealed that the actor had been the love of his life and that some media misinterpreted his past words.

You are learning, at this point you fall into certain things, and out of affection or for whatever reason you talk about more, and suddenly things transform you, « he said.

That is why the actress confessed that she has already learned to speak because the media always manipulates what celebrities say.

I do not know if it was repentance, but I decided not to speak about it anymore because there has to be a respect for his partner, for his family, for what he is experiencing, « said the actress.

Despite everything, the also businesswoman indicated that she is very fond of Gabriel because they had a long relationship but after the controversy has not had a conversation with him or anything like that.

No! We don’t have communication, I think out of respect too, « he said.

Now each take a different path in their lives, as it is the healthiest thing for both after a breakup, so the actress pointed out that she was full of sorrow for what happened, since he did not seek to attract attention.