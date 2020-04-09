Martha Higareda is criticized for looking extremely thin in her Tiktoks | Instagram

Mexican film and television actress Martha Higareda has been very active lately on her Tiktok account, but has also been strongly criticized by Internet users for show off extremely thin.

Martha Higareda apparently has not received very good comments for her videos in the application of TikTok so she’s been criticized lately for looking really slim.

From the month of February the actress began to see herself more active on your account and the videos were adding and being more and more, just as he shares them in his account Instagram.

It may interest you: Sebastián Yatra throws a tantrum because he can’t go out in Tiktok

The videos that began to be criticized were some where he shows his dance steps and in most of them she wears loose clothes and showing her abdomen, which began to see her thinness.

It was in his last two videos that critics began to be noticed more, in one of them he was doing the choreography of Don’t Dream is Over and the comments were not good at all.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Whenever I see the face of Martha Higareda next to the TikTok logo, I know that something horrible is coming “,” You are not good at dancing, it shows leagues “, were some of the comments towards the artist.

In another of his videos, Higareda imitated a dialogue from the actress Sofía Vergara and, as expected, the comments were not good either.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Martha Higareda’s TikToks are the worst in the world ”,“ Beautiful, don’t get together so much with Chaparro, he’s sticking with you, ”he said in the comments.

In the comments they even highlighted that affected getting together with the actor and comedian Omar Chaparro, who has also received pretty bad reviews for his performances.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In addition to the bad comments he received, the criticism of how skinny she looks in his latest posts.

I’m really fighting the urge to buy you a lobster dinner, “” Now eat some big mac, you’re already very thin, “were some of the comments.

You can also read: José Eduardo Derbez reigns in Tik Tok for imitating the stuffed family

Martha Higareda is considered one of the most beautiful actresses of Mexican cinema, but this has worried Really to his followers, because it is not something normal according to them and even in comments they have asked the actress if she is in good health.

.