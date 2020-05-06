Hello magazine! released details of the coveted pledge made of rubber (like those used to go to the beach), but from the Givenchy brand, and highlighted that they exist in colors such as red, pink, black, blue or gray, and their price went from 14 thousand pesos to less than 5 thousand pesos. “data-reactid =” 16 “> The magazine Hello! published details of the coveted garment made of rubber (like those used to go to the beach), but from the Givenchy brand, and highlighted that they exist in colors such as red, pink, black, blue or gray, and their price went from 14 thousand pesos to less than 5 thousand pesos.

they disqualified the magazine for publishing and dedicating space to a luxury garment "when people are suffering from not having a job," and others focused on Martha Debayle's dual stance. "Who is not an animal defender? And is it really an extravagance to spend 15 thousand pesos on flip flops? I already know that they will say that it is very much their money but it is still an excess?" Wrote a person on Facebook of the social magazine.

Debayle has boasted his love and passion for animals, and has even shared the extreme care he has for the dogs he has at home, such as the Newfoundland named Gastón, to whom he dedicated love, time, money and effort, but whose death left her devastated.

However, in his eagerness to always carry exclusive designs and renowned brands, Debayle joins the list of celebrities that are exhibited with garments made with animal skins, such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna or Jennifer Lopez, who have also been criticized for having fur in their closet while presuming that they are on a vegan diet (does not include animal products).

It should be noted that the announcer originally from Nicaragua has also promoted coats made with faux fur, but can't seem to resist clothing made from exotic leathers. In 2016, her Twitter followers also rebuked her and even branded her as a hypocrite for promoting a bag of the Pantera brand and at the same time calling herself a defender of animals.

And it is that the steps of Martha Debayle have been followed under scrutiny by her detractors through time and have led her to star in scandals to whom she responds with "thanks". This is how he did when the standout Sofía Niño de Rivera branded her as a hypocrite for smoking in front of a pregnant woman and censuring her of her program, in addition to revealing that she heard Debayle recommend not having children "because they are a nightmare", when part of his success was in content related to motherhood, as BBmundo magazine reviewed it.

Still, Martha has an army of followers and listeners that she used to call "account holders", thanks to which, for example, it achieved a million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where she shares the podcasts of her radio show on the Televisa network W Radio, and videos where she presumes her lifestyle.

Thus, Debayle defends his customs on his YouTube channel as a methodology to “live beautifully”. Could it be that “living beautifully” implies wearing clothes and sandals made with animal skins?

