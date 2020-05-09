Martha Cristiana confesses that her dad was gay | Instagram

The beauty Martha Cristiana revealed something that his followers would not imagine. The actress confessed that her father was gay.

It was for Shock Therapy, the Silvia Olmedo In Unicable the famous 49-year-old spoke about the gay community.

In addition to that revelation, Martha confessed that she was the product of artificial insemination and that her father married her for the ideas of that time.

My dad was gay, and my dad married and had children and I am artificially inseminated and because we come from a society where it was the greatest horror, tell me for the poor thing about my dad, imagine if they had caught him dressed as a woman, I imagine the drag that they would have given him because we don’t have an education.

The first thing Olmedo questioned was how the actress’s mother took the fact that her husband preferred the same gender.

Not because my mom did not realize she was 22 years old, she was a very innocent girl, she was a girl who was educated in a very conservative way, I had no experience my dad was a man who came from Paris, where he had lived for a time And when he arrived in Puebla when my grandfather was interim governor, he met the people of Puebla, they made fun of him and made a comment in the newspaper, they said, “He has not appeared in society” and he says, ah yes p & @ s, Well, look for and say Who is the prettiest in this town ?, and well, my mom, they introduce her and she proposes marriage.

Martha Cristiana assures that her mother was young and was dazzled by the wisdom of her father, so she fell in love and did not suspect the situation.