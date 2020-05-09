Marta Sánchez turned her birthday this week. A different birthday in which the singer has not been able to enjoy the company of her family and friends. Due to the current state of confinement to which we are subjected, the artist has had to experience a small celebration that has completely filled her.

As she herself has confessed on her Instagram profile, this May 8 will be a difficult day to forget. “WellI am going to tell you one thing; yesterday I lived one of the best birthdays of my life“Marta began explaining.

And it is that this confined birthday has made him realize that “the bonds of love overcome any impediment and difficulty; that there is no barrier that stands between feelings and that there is nothing more beautiful and more comforting than a ‘you I want ‘sincere.Yesterday I did not distract myself with artifice or with great boasts; neither with choosing finery or heels, nor in being the best hostess. Yesterday I let myself be loved and I gave myself to simplicity, relaxed and grateful, appreciating the magic of the improvised, giving thanks for so much sincere message, for so much time invested by you in the videos that you dedicated to me, that moved me so much … ” .

A message ending with “you don’t know how much those gifts reach my heart… It is incredible that all messages are full of love! You don’t know how lucky I am for it !!! I have no words. So I am going to tell you one thing; THANK YOU for being part of my best birthday. “

