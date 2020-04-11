Like many other artists, Marta Sánchez He wanted to add his grain of sand to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. And, for that, he launched the song “One heart”, whose video has the participation of more than one hundred prominent figures, and assigned the rights of the same to collaborate with the Starlite Foundation of Spain.

As explained by the singer in a statement she published today on her social networks, her goal is to reach the purchase of 20,000 chinstraps and 3,000 COVID-19 tests, facing the exit of the confinement that governs today in his country.

Among other personalities, they have participated in the clip of this song Ainhoa ​​Arteta, Álvaro Soler, Ana Mena, Ana Torroja, Anne Igartiburu, Boris Izaguirre, Carlos Baute, Chenoa, Coti, David Bisbal, David Bustamante, David de María, Diana Navarro, Edurne, Gisela, Jon Kortajarena, José Mercé, Mónica Naranjo , Nacho Cano, Vanesa Martín, Lali Espósito, Belinda, Bebe, Y Terelu Campos, in addition to the former Argentine model Valeria Mazza and the actress Eva de Dominici.

“It was like a divine inspiration, as if millions of hearts were whispering in my ear … I really felt that we are all part of something much bigger than ourselves, we are all one heart, “explained Marta, who had to record the song with a mobile phone from her own home.

The singer wrote the lyrics of the song with Carlos Toro, author of many of his hits like “Desperate”, “De mujer a mujer” or “Amor Perdido”. But he recognized that it was not easy for him to compose the music with his pianist, Adrian Solla, from a distance. “At another point in my career it would have been unthinkable, but when life challenges you, that is when our strength comes out,” he said.

And he clarified that it is not about any topic, but that this song seeks to be a message of “love and hope, which also speaks of fear, silence and pain”, taking into account the serious situation that Spain is going through as a result of the pandemic.

Last week, several Spanish artists had come together to record the song I will resist, the emblematic theme that the Dynamic duo included in your album Fit, 1988, with lyrics Carlos Toro Montoro and music from Manuel de la Calva, and that in the last days it became a hymn for millions of people who began to sing it from their balconies and windows, as a way to give each other strength.

It was an initiative of the station Cadena 100, in which they participated 50 of the most important artists in Spain. And it had the collaboration of record companies such as Universal Music, Sony, Warner and Altafonte, who were in charge of producing a video with Pablo Cebrián, that was uploaded to YouTube and whose collection will be to the full benefit of Caritas.

Singers of the stature of Alex Ubago, Andrew (Service), Carlos Baute (Venezuelan resident in Spain), David Bisbal, David Summers, Diana Navarro, India Martinez, Ivan (Hall effect), José Mercé, Josemi Carmona, Manuel Carrasco, Melendi, Mikel Erentxun, Pastor Soler, Pedro Guerra, Pitingo, Rosana, Álvaro Soler, Conchita Y Rozalén, among others.