Marta Pombo tells of her experience with medical cannabis: "It is coming to me that you die"

More than a month ago Marta Pombo reappeared on social media after almost five months absent. Although she made an exception to confirm her separation with Luis Gimenez, the influencer did not return to her Instagram profile.

But already recovered, María Pombo’s sister has returned in style. And, in fact, he has surprised his thousands of followers with his last recommendation.

His discovery has been medical cannabis, a legal product that helps fight insomnia in addition to its multiple properties They fight the pain of diseases like arthritis.

Marta has explained in several stories on her Instagram account, that she came to the store due to problems falling asleep and anxiety. It has also been very explicit with the ingredients of the product: “It is cannabis but without the THC, which is the substance that makes you see gnomes on the road“.

The influencer has been so happy with her new acquisition that she did not hesitate for a moment to comment that, in addition, also he bought an oil for his mother for his pain derived from the multiple sclerosis that he suffers. Your dog Gaia has also received her share with a special edition for animals.