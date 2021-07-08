Marta Pérez triumphs in Lerma’s match play

Marta Pérez, champion of the Santander Golf Tour Match Play at Golf Lerma.

Vibrant day that we have lived in Golf Lerma, where the semifinals and the final of the Santander Golf Tour Match Play, the first edition of this tournament that has been very well received by all the players.

At 08:40 in the morning the two semifinal matches began, Natalia Escuriola vs. Leonor Bessa and Marta Pérez vs. Sara Gouveia.

The Castellón Natalia Escuriola he dominated from start to finish, finishing the first nine holes with 32 strokes and five up, an advantage that would be decisive in the end, as he closed the game on the 14th hole by 5 & 4.

The second semifinal was resolved on the 17th hole. The Valencian Marta Perez She beat the Portuguese Sara Gouveia 2 & 1 in a match that was very even for the second round, where both alternated birdies to win the holes.

Third and fourth place

The Portuguese duel for third and fourth place opted for Leonor Bessa’s side in the second playoff hole against Sara Gouveia.

Final

Marta Pérez vs Natalia Escuriola

The Burgos countryside has witnessed one of the most exciting days in memory. The Valencian Marta Perez has been proclaimed champion of Santander Golf Tour Match Play on the fourth playoff hole. Both players have made a lap to remember alternating birdies to win the holes. In the end, they both reached the 18th hole tied. Escuriola, finished with a birdie and forced Pérez to make a five-meter putt to go to the play-off. The Valencian did not fail, and prolonged the match. Finally, hole 4 of Lerma Golf witnessed a spectacle that will remain in the memory of both players, and mainly that of Marta Pérez, who thus achieved her first victory in a professional tournament.

“The truth is that I am very happy because not only have I played well, but I have had a great time, I have seen people that I have not seen for a long time and I have enjoyed this week a lot,” said Marta Pérez.

“The truth is that it is complicated, this morning I had a great time with Sara, but it is different because we do not know each other much. However, with Natalia I have been happy with every good shot that she has hit, and I know that she has also done it with mine, it has been incredible ”concluded the Valencian player.

“The nearest future is golf, I really want to continue competing, I am lucky to be able to compete in these tournaments, I am very lucky.” sentenced.

Santander Golf Tour LETAS Zaragoza

The next appointment of the circuit will be from September 22 to 24 at the Real Club de Golf La Peñaza with the dispute of the Santander Golf Tour LETAS Zaragoza, third round of the season, a tournament co-sanctioned with the satellite circuit of the Ladies European Tour.

Results

Information about the field

Built in 1992 on an old 220-hectare hunting estate called La Andaya, the Lerma Golf course combines in its 18 holes the great simplicity of the Castilian nature and the fun complexity of the game of golf. A place of wide and luminous horizons, of sober orography and powerful vegetation, easy to walk and not so much to negotiate when grabbing the clubs when the wind decides to invite itself to the game, which happens two out of every three days.

“The field is already done; God did it ”, said the designer Pepe Gancedo, designer of the field, when he recognized the terrain before putting on paper what is now a reality. Holm oaks, junipers and oaks dot the 5,900 meters of its streets where it is not uncommon to see hares running around or to see the flight of flocks of ducks and geese that rest and feed in one of the eight lakes and two streams that mark the route.

About the circuit

The Santander Golf Tour is a firm bet of Santander Bank for professional women’s golf and has the support of Santander Private Banking, Carmignac and RSM as sponsors, and with Orange and Golf Hadas as collaborators. Wilson Golf, Ms Worker, Addictive and Estrella Damm are preferred suppliers. The Royal Spanish Golf Federation together with the Castilla y León Golf Federation and the rest of the territorial Federations through which the circuit passes add the rest of the essential support for the celebration of this tour.