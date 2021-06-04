Marta Martín is the best Spanish in the Jabra Ladies Open

Annabel Dimmock, in the second round of the Jabra Ladies Open of the Ladies European Tour. © Tristan Jones.

Olivia cowan (-5) and Annabel dimmock (-5) share the leadership of the Jabra Ladies Open, tournament of Ladies European Tour that is disputed in the Evian Resort Golf Club. With 18 holes remaining they have a stroke advantage over Atthaya Thitikul (-4), two envelope Pia Babnik (-2) and three over Kylie henry (-1). The logic indicates that the victory this Saturday should be between these four players. In addition to having an important advantage, all of them are going through a good moment of form and started as favorites to win. It seems difficult to think that they could all fail on the last day.

An hour on the phone with Brooks Koepka before leading the US Open

Cowan is still looking for her first victory on the Ladies European Tour, although she has already won three times on the LET Access and its premiere in the first division has been waiting for a long time. Meanwhile, Dimmock is the reigning champion of the tournament and Thitikul is one of the most promising young players in the world. In fact, he already has two victories on the Ladies European Tour, both of them in Thailand.

It should be remembered that Jabra also distributes a place to play the Evian Championship, the fifth Grand of the season on the women’s calendar, so a win here has a double prize. It must be said that the Spanish have run out of options to hit this great little pitch. At least something incredible would have to happen on the last day.

Marta Martin (+1) is the best classified of the Navy in French lands. It is located in twelfth position, six strokes behind the two leaders. It has, yes, the top ten within reach. Not a bad target. It would be the second of the season after the one achieved a few days ago in Italy. Within the first ten are also Harang lee (+2) and Laura Gomez (+3).

Good start for Laura Gómez at the Jabra Ladies Open

Further back, although with the cut secured to play the three rounds, they are Elia Folch (+5), Natasha fear (+5), Mireia Prat (+6), Carmen alonso (+7), Silvia Bañón (+9) and Patricia sanz (+9). The cut was closed precisely at +9 and María Hernández, María Beautell and Noemí Jiménez were left out.

Check here the live results