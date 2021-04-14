Marta Luisa from Norway and her boyfriend, the ‘royals’ who want to ‘run away’ like Meghan and Harry

Princess Martha Louise of Norway in an image from 2018 (Photo: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not the only European royals who want to escape the media spotlight in their country. Marta Luisa of Norway, daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonia, and her boyfriend, the American shaman Durek Verrett, are ready to carry out their own Megxit. The couple, who have been in a relationship for two years, are also planning to move to Los Angeles (United States), like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Haakon’s sister, the heir to the throne, has confessed in VG magazine. According to the first-born of the Norwegian kings, the fourth in the line of succession, her partner feels “mistreated” by racism, a problem that Harry and Meghan revealed to have suffered in their own family in the controversial interview with journalist Oprah Winfrey early March.

The idea of ​​the Norwegian princess is to cross the Atlantic with her three daughters, the result of her first marriage to the Danish writer Ari Mikael Behn, from whom she divorced in 2017 and who took her own life on Christmas 2019, after suffering depression.

“We will keep the house in Lommedalen. We must have a house in Norway. We cannot leave beautiful Norway completely, ”he declared. He currently lives in the city of California and she remains in Oslo due to the coronavirus.

Durek Verrett, boyfriend of Marta Luisa from Norway. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The problems they have faced by being together have not been minor. According to the princess, the couple have received “death threats”, and have been singled out as “the shame of their family.”

“Racism is not just the obvious, the outright discrimination, mistreatment and murder of black people, which is easy to go against. It’s in the details, in the way people shy away from Durek, “he wrote hac …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.