There are many influencers who have to endure criticism and attacks. Well knowMarta Lopez, who has suffered them in their own meats constantly. However, the young model has wanted to open up with her followers and reveal one of the hardest stages of her life.

The girlfriend ofKiko MatamorosHe has opened up on the channel and has openly spoken of the time in which he sufferedanorexynervous from 13 to 17 years old. Through a video, the young woman has been honest as never before about it: “Weighed 49 kilos 1.73 cm tall. I became obsessed and coincided with a problem I had in Granada with a group of friends. I did not adapt well and created many insecurities that I somatized in anorexia “, reaching such a point that she lost up to ten kilos.

Marta López has also wanted to talk about the damage that she caused to her loved ones, this being the turning point that made her reconsider and try to get out of this harsh disease. “I made life impossible for them. The fatal passme but I think they had a worse time because of their helplessness of not knowing how to help me. I was always aware of the problem I had but I didn’t want to leave, “acknowledges the model.

However, it was not easy for the model to solve her problem: “When I decided to leave, there was a mental process that would not let me,I sabotaged myself. When I came out of anorexia, I was bloated to eat, I was very anxious. I had five months of binging andI took 20 kilos “, he confesses.

Of course, with great strength and perseverance, Marta López has managed to get out of this disease and lead a stable life and a healthy relationship with food, although she assures that it is a disease that accompanies you for life, which is why she has spent five years without get on a weight.

Responding to criticism, Marta ended with an important message: “No one has to judge me. You have to rejoice at the success of others, “he says.

