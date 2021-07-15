Marta Lozano, the Spanish who has dazzled in Cannes

Marta Lozano, on the red carpet at Cannes. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Corbis via .)

Each photo of Marta Lozano on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is more spectacular than the last. Dressed by Lorenzo Caprile in the characteristic red color of the Spanish designer, she attended the premiere of La historia de mi mujer with trousers and a bodice with a five-meter train, which gave the photographers a lot of play. He finished off the look with sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and jewelry by Messika.

But who is Marta Lozano? The 26-year-old is not dedicated to acting, but is a model and influencer. In fact, it is one of the best known in our country: it is followed by 906,000 people on Instagram alone.

The Valencian, who began her law degree, entered the world of fashion before she was 18 and at that age she began to publish on the aforementioned social network. That’s where collaborations began with small brands and then with the big ones.

This has not been his premiere at Cannes, but it is the third time he has attended the festival. “I love being able to experience it, year after year, meeting the teams of the brands that help me in this process and especially, in this year when my emotions are running high,” he told RTVE.

The influencer has also been present at other important events, such as the 2020 Goya Awards.

Among those emotions on the surface may be her recent engagement with the dentist Lorenzo Remohi, with whom she has been in a relationship for four years.

The moment, of which he shared images with his followers, took place aboard a boat in Jávea, where he usually spends the summer. According to her, it caught her totally off guard.

His profile was filled with congratulations from his followers and his closest circle, as well as influencers María Pombo and Laura Escanes. Of course, among his most intimate is his little sister, María, who has also made a niche for herself in the sector.

Lozano also has a facet as a businesswoman since a few months ago she launched a cosmetic firm, Glowfilter, with skin care products. “I think it is vital to take care of ourselves and feel comfortable in our own skin. When one suffers from problems such as acne, it also affects a lot psychologically, I myself have lived it, “she confessed in an interview in La Razón.

