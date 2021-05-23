Marta López tells of the reproaches that Rocío Flores made her at a ‘Survivors’ gala

Marta López’s visit to the Saturday Deluxe program, where she faced Conchita’s polygraph, left several headlines related to her time at Survivors and the friendship that he established in reality with Olga Moreno, wife of Antonio David Flores.

In this sense, the businesswoman has recognized that spoke with Olga Moreno about Rocío Carrasco behind the cameras of the contest, and that it has been precisely the relationship established with Antonio David’s wife that has caused his expulsion in reality.

In addition, López has denounced the criticism and insults he receives daily on social networks, and even the reproaches he has had from Rocío Flores, who collaborates in a gala commenting on Olga Moreno’s participation in Survivors.

Marta López: “I have received many threats for supporting Olga Moreno” #polimarta – Deluxe Saturday (@DeluxeSabado) May 22, 2021

“I met her on the set the other day and I have talked to her“, the former contestant acknowledged. The main reason for the conversation was that someone had told López that Flores was upset with her because he had not liked her behavior in the contest.

“I told him I did not understand why he had bothered with me“, said López, who took advantage of that talk to transmit to Rocío Flores” some message that Olga told me.

“Her she thinks i have talked too much with olga, but Olga if she wants to talk, she talks, because she’s older, she’s not stupid, and she needs to talk too. “Marta López explained that when they started on the Survivors reality show,” two or three episodes had already come out “of Rocío’s docuseries. Carrrasco. “We we thought it was over, that even (Antonio) David had done an interview … We had no idea, “he added.