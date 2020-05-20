The model Marta López is the fashion influencer and is honest with her followers to the point of sharing a photo of when she suffered anorexia.

The girlfriend of ‘Save me’ collaborator Kiko Matamoros recently opened up to her followers by recounting one of the hardest episodes of her life, the years in which she suffered from an eating disorder, anorexia nervosa.

Marta López is aware that her more than 150,000 followers are curious to know her in depth and she has opened up on the channel as few manage to do it through social networks.

Using the Instagram sticker so that his followers asked him for images at different times in his life (a very dark photo, one before having breasts, etc.) a follower asked for one from when he had anorexia and Marta shared it.

Marta López when she was sick with anorexia

Kiko Matamoros explained excitedly in ál Save me ’: He had very serious problems, suffered from anorexia nervosa and He weighed only 39 kilos measuring 1.73 in height.”” Data-reactid = “43”> In basic black underwear and with marked bones, especially in the extremities, this photo belongs to an intimacy that has just ceased to be. Marta fought against this pathology for four long years and, as Kiko Matamoros explained excitedly in ‘Save me’: He had very serious problems, suffered from anorexia nervosa and He weighed only 39 kilos measuring 1.73 in height.”

With this photograph Marta hopes to help raise awareness about the dangers of this disease, which, on many occasions, ends up being fatal for those who suffer from it and are unable to overcome it. López decided to open up to the topic after receiving many messages pointing out his current thinness.

Kiko explained in her program that: “Marta has told him why she received many messages pointing out her thinness. She is very strong psychologically but she understands that there are people who are going through the situation that she lived and, from her position of influencer, if you can call it that, her testimony could lend you a hand to tell you that you can get out of that and that Obviously, it is a serious and very serious problem. ”

The lack of security and self-esteem, the gordophobic attacks that society constantly launches, the standards of normative beauty established … all these factors affect the population and, seeing the photograph of Marta López, there is no doubt that a TCA (Eating Disorder) it’s a really serious thing.

