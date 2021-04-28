Marta López explodes against Melyssa Pinto in ‘Survivors’ “for the prominence”: “You think you’re untouchable!”

Far away are those statements in which Marta López assured that she cared so much by Melyssa who asked for her expulsion for her own well-being. And it is that, it seems that the ex-contestant of Big Brother has completely changed her impression of the young woman, coming to direct all kinds of accusations.

Telecinco showed it this Tuesday during prime time, in the debate presented by Carlos Sobera Survivors: in no man’s land. It all started when Tom warned Melyssa that do not trust some of your trusted people, something for which the young woman asked her companions for explanations.

It happened after the pirate Morgan awarded the contestants with a treasure chest. Pinto had to come to look for him with the person you trust the most (Gianmarco) and the one you trust the least (Tom).

The latter asked for explanations and the young woman replied that he had made her suspect a conversation she overheard between him and Marta about the large number of followers of the Portuguese. In addition, he told the Frenchman that he noticed that the television changed him.

“You said that if my followers see that I am with you they will follow you Do you want to be my true friend or for my followers to support you?Melyssa asked. Then Brusse replied with a response that seemed like a provocation, and that’s how the designer took it.

“I have never betrayed anyone in my life,” Tom said. How could it be otherwise, Pinto recalled the Frenchman’s passage through The island of temptations, where he cheated on him repeatedly. So, Marta López decided to interfere in the conversation, who asked for an explanation because, apparently, Pinto thought that the whole island was against her.

So much so, that he reproached her for being ungrateful by assuring that she had not needed anyone’s help in the contest, something that Pinto denied. In addition, he blamed him that comment that it could kill Gianmarco, for the possible inconvenience that this could bring outside with your partner.

“You are perfect, you are beautiful, you do everything phenomenal!”

Finally, López exploded and, screaming, told Pinto that It was believed that he was untouchable, that he would stop victimizing himself… and went on to the sarcastic tone: You are perfect, you are beautiful, you do everything phenomenal, you will win! Jo, auntie! Chachi! How cool you are, everything about you is cool! ” And, according to López, the Portuguese can only be praised, because if you do not take the words wrong.

So, Pinto tried to stop López’s attack. From the set, they judged the latter very harshly for her words, and did not hesitate to find the right cause of his fixation with Melyssa: the leading role. It was Carmen Borrego herself, a friend of López, who commented that she could not bear not being the center of attention and that, in the case of Melyssa, it was worse because she did not make an effort to have that attention, but that she shone in a natural way.

For its part, Oriana highlighted how “envious” López is; Carolina Sobe upset that Marta “put shit” with Gianmarco where there was only one friendship and Patricia Steisy mentioned the mirror law, because she believes that the businesswoman focuses on Melyssa her own insecurities.