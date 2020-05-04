Although social networks and new virtual platforms have allowed communication forms to develop to extremes that only a decade ago were unsuspected, the truth is that public exposure and popular ‘surveillance’ have also increased: Internet gaffes, especially if you are someone you know, are expensive. And it is that, in the web world, it is very difficult to erase your fingerprints once they have been printed.

Youtube

And yesterday, journalist Alfonso Merlos suffered one of these delicate slips in his own flesh. The coronavirus crisis and the consequent confinement have led many media and information spaces to have to adapt to the ‘home’ format, connecting with guests, specialists and collaborators through videoconference while they are at home. AND This small window into the domestic and private space has its risks.

Merlos was yesterday one of the participants of the live gathering of the ‘State of Alarm’ program, directed by Javier Negre and broadcast on YouTube. The Murcian, an expert in political information, was conducting an analysis of the current situation from his living room, (specifically, he was talking about the next exit of children approved by the Executive) when a half-naked young woman suddenly crossed the bottom of the plane with a cup in his hands.

Neither Merlos nor the woman herself seemed to notice that she was visibly entering the live, although, how could it be otherwise, Those who did notice were the Internet users. And it was not just an appearance: later, the stranger sneaked back into the gathering, crossing the plane behind the journalist in the opposite direction.

The already embarrassing situation is compounded by the fact that Merlos has had a relationship with Marta López since last autumn, former contestant of ‘Big Brother’ and collaborator of the program ‘Ya es mediodía’. They are both passing the confinement in separate houses, but their romance seemed to be going from strength to strength.

In fact, to make things even worse, during the development of the live show, Javier Negre told Merlos the following: “You have a series of close children or stepchildren with a partner that we love very much, which is Marta López”. A comment to which the journalist responded smiling. Otherwise, The video of the channel has been edited and the young woman no longer appears, but her presence has been captured on social networks.

Marta López’s reaction: “I know who he is perfectly”

According to Half Week, the television collaborator has already ruled on the events, describing the situation as “unpleasant” and ensuring that he knows the identity of the unknown young woman. To begin with, he denied that this could be a daughter of the journalist, and then, without wanting to go into detail, he briefly revealed to the aforementioned media the following: “I know who he is perfectly.” Further, López has also stopped following his partner on social networks.

