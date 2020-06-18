Marta García has been the best of the Spanish today, with a second position

Dominator Beitske Visser adds two more wins

Loss of Chadwick, who could not run today due to professional commitments

Marta García was the best of the Spanish in the second round of the virtual W Series Championship. The Valencian has achieved a second position in the first race. Beitske Visser once again demonstrates her simulator experience with two of three wins and the win in the inverted grid race was again for the Finnish Emma Kimiläinen.

The Spanish have returned to be in the fight in the second virtual appointment of the W Series, played today at the Circuit of the Americas. Nerea Martí has ​​stood out in the first positions; but the best of the pilots in our country has been today Marta Garcia, who has achieved the second position in Race 1.

The most expert in grill simulators, Beitske Visser, has again demonstrated his ability in this world and has two victories. She was the winner of races 1 and 3 and Emma Kimiläinen took the win in the reverse grill race, just like at Monza. Visser leaves Austin even more leader in the Championship, with 100 points, in an afternoon in which Jamie Chadwick, the champion of the 2019 category, has been the great absent for professional commitments.

Austin has been one more example of the desire that the new pilots have to challenge the veterans. The Russian Irina Sidorkova continues to fight two podiums and a record that place her second in the Championship, ahead of Alice Powell. The British accumulates only one point more in the World Cup than Nerea Martí after scoring a constant Thursday, with two fifth places today. Marta García, thanks to her regularity and her podium today, ties on points with Kimiläinen, winner of two races so far. Both are sixth in the Championship after the appointment of Austin

THIS IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP:

Each event in the W Series consists of three races, the first and third are pre-classified and the grid for the second is made up of the reverse order of the results of the first race. This is what happened today in Austin, where the drivers have competed with Formula Renault 2.0 cars in iRacing:

CLASSIFICATION 1

Beitske Visser, the leader of this virtual championship, started the afternoon in the best possible way, with the Pole. That of the Netherlands has stood out, with the Australian Caitlin Wood in second position and the third position very disputed between Nerea Martí and Marta García. Finally Marta has taken it, which has improved in the last seconds, by a few thousandths.

Beitske Visser, 2’04”468

Caitlin Wood, 2’04”889

Marta García, 2’05”145

Nerea Martí, 2’05”200

11. Belén García

CAREER 1

Great start for Marta García, who has overtaken Visser at the start and has dominated half a race. Beitske has fallen to third position in the first meters and Marta and Nerea Martí have known how to take advantage of it to lead the race. However, Visser did not take long to recover and in the middle of the race he was able to overtake Marta and open a gap of more than six seconds compared to the Valencian. The podium has been completed by Alice Powell and Nerea has finished in fifth position.

CAREER 1 RESULTS

Beitske Visser Marta García Alice Powell

5. Nerea Martí

9. Belén García

Quick lap: Alice Powell

CAREER 2 – INVERTED GRILL

Two of two reverse grid race wins for Kimiläinen. The two tests that have been contested with this format, that of Monza and that of today, have been for the Finn. Experimenting with order has undoubtedly given us a crazy race, in which the Spanish have had no luck this time.

The Italian Vicky Piria has been able to maintain the lead at the start, until there has been a montonera with several cars involved. Then the Brazilian Bruna Tomaselli took first place, with the Finnish Emma Kimiläinen in second position and the British Abbie Eaton, in third. There have been moments of great movement, in which Belén García has climbed from sixth to second position, an ascent that has become a mirage since in the last part of the race the three Spanish women fell at the end of the grid.

Ahead, Kimiläinen has been able to climb to first place and stay there, while Russia’s Irina Sidorkova has overtaken Jessica Hawkins with a nice move to take second, ahead of Alice Powell.

CAREER 2 RESULTS

Emma Kimiläinen Irina Sidorkova Alice Powell

16. Marta García

18. Nerea Martí

19. Belén García

Quick lap: Naomi Schiff

CLASSIFICATION 2

Second pole in the afternoon and the second for Visser. The one from the Netherlands has achieved a time three tenths faster than that of the South African Tasmin Pepper. Caitlin Wood has once again signed a good classification, in which she has sneaked into the Top 3. Nerea Martí and Marta García have excelled again in fourth and sixth position respectively.

Beitske Visser, 2’04”908

Tasmin Pepper, 2’05”256

Caitlin Wood, 2’05”442

4. Nerea Martí, 2’05”492

6. Marta García, 2’05”643

CAREER 3

Good start from Visser, in which he has managed to remain leader, while Nerea has overtaken Wood and has placed himself in a third position, from which he has managed to climb to the second and has remained after Beitske. What seemed like a safe podium for Nerea has changed halfway through the race, when the Valencian fell to fifth after a contact. However, Wood has managed to keep after Visser and has achieved his first podium in the virtual championship, ahead of the great fighter of the day, Irina Sidorkova, who adds her second podium today.

CAREER 3 RESULTS

Beitske Visser Caitlin Wood Irina Sidorkova

5. Nerea Martí

6. Marta García

16. Belén García

Quick lap: Beitske Visser

NEXT APPOINTMENT: JUNE 25

Next Thursday, June 18, the drivers will race at Brands Hatch. Remember you can follow the Championship through the official channels of YouTube, Facebook and Twitch of the W Series.

Each event will be narrated by simracing commentator Luke Crane and will feature commentary from David Coulthard, Lee Mackenzie, and Billy Monger. Further, In this portal we will keep you informed with a detailed chronicle of each of the appointments.

