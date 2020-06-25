Third place for Marta in Race 1 and second place in Race 3

Irina Sidorkova gets her first two victories in the contest, in races 2 and 3

Visser wins the first race, but makes a fatal mistake in the last

Marta surpasses Nerea in the Championship and is placed in fifth position

Marta García gains ground in the virtual W Series Championship. The Valencian adds two new podiums that place her already ahead of Nerea Martí in the general classification. But the true queen of Brands Hatch has been young Russian Irina Sidorkova, who has won her first two races in the category today.

Marta García has once again been the best of the Spanish in a fun afternoon with wheel-to-wheel fights. The Valencian was on the podium in the first race, in third position and was about to win the third race, in which she left her hands defending herself against hungry rivals, Beitske Visser and Irina Sidorkova.

Each event in the W Series consists of three races, the first and third are pre-classified and the grid for the second is made up of the reverse order of the results of the first race. This is what happened today at Brands Hatch, where the drivers competed with Formula Renault 2.0 cars in iRacing:

CLASSIFICATION 1

Australian Caitlin Wood wasted no time and was the first to hit the track to set a time, but Beitske Visser set the fastest time soon, with a 1’21”819. Marta García has stood out in the Top 3, but Alice Powell has improved her time in the last moments. Nerea Martí has ​​achieved a seventh position, while Wood has squeezed the final seconds and a time trial has come out of nowhere that has served to steal the Pole from Visser for just a tenth of a second.

Caitlin Wood, 1’21”675

Beitske Visser, 1’21”818

Alice Powell, 1’22”048

Marta García, 1’22”114

7. Nerea Martí, 1’22”239

20. Belén García

CAREER 1

Great exit from Visser, who has overtaken Wood in the first meters. Alice Powell has remained in third position and Marta García, in fourth. Nerea has climbed to fifth place before Wood spoiled his Pole by going to the grass and with it, to the back of the grid. This promoted Powell to the second position, Marta to the podium in third and Nerea to fourth and thus the race would end.

Behind, Belén García was preparing a strategic comeback, which was slowed down slightly by Wood, with which he managed to rise to tenth position.

CAREER 1 RESULTS

Beitske Visser Alice Powell Marta García

4. Nerea Martí

10. Belén García

CAREER 2 – INVERTED GRILL

Irina Sidorkova, Miki Koyama and Ayla Agren have started in the lead. The Russian, only 16 years old, has once again stood out as one of the talents to look at in this virtual championship, has achieved her first victory in the contest and has taken the position of the queen of inverted grill races Emma Kimiläinen, who could only have been ninth. Beitske Visser, despite having made a great comeback, could not get to Sidorkova, who has won with more than ten seconds of advantage.

New race with numerous changes of position, in which Koyama has fallen due to an error, Agren has flown by contact and the best of the Spanish has been Nerea Martí with eighth place. Marta García and Belén García have not been able to detach from the back of the grid. The American Sabré Cook has finished in third position, to which the work on the simulator begins to pay off.

CAREER 2 RESULTS

Irina Sidorkova Beitske Visser Sabré Cook

8. Nerea Martí

16. Marta García

19. Belén García

CLASSIFICATION 2

Visser placed first early, with a time of 1’21”757, with Wood in second position and Nerea, three tenths of a second, but soon Marta has slipped ahead of Wood thanks to a magnificent time to one tenth second of Beitske.

Beitske Visser, 1’21”757

Marta García, 1’21”807

Irina Sidorkova, 1’21”894

5. Nerea Martí, 1’22”045

10. Belén García, 1’22”721

CAREER 3

Marta García has ruined Visser’s party at the start, with a great determination with which she has become leader. Nerea Martí had worse luck, having fallen to eighth position in the first few meters and later, to the back of the grid.

The race promised an exciting battle, with Visser struggling to regain first place and it was. But what was not expected from the Netherlands was that Sidorkova was going to be his true rival. Marta took advantage of the battle between the two to transform the tenth of a second that separated her from Visser to almost two seconds. Later, Beitske regained her position and Irina took it off again in a beautiful dance at Brands Hatch.

But the third race promised an unpredictable end: Irina and Beitske forced the machine to catch up with Marta and undertake a double overtake with which the Spanish fell to third position. Luckily for Marta, Visser made a mistake two minutes from the end and went against the wall. With this, Marta achieved her best position of the afternoon, a second place. Mixed feelings, anger for what could have been, but relief for adding another podium. Visser’s misstep also suited Wood, who made it onto the podium thanks to his mistake.

CAREER 3 RESULTS

Irina Sidorkova Marta García Caitlin Wood

12. Belén García

17. Nerea Martí

NEXT APPOINTMENT: JULY 2

Next Thursday, July 2, the drivers will race at Brands Hatch. Remember you can follow the Championship through the official channels of YouTube, Facebook and Twitch of the W Series.

Each event will be narrated by simracing commentator Luke Crane and will feature commentary from David Coulthard, Lee Mackenzie, and Billy Monger. Also, In this portal we will keep you informed with a detailed chronicle of each of the appointments.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard