Marta García, before the Final Four: “I’m living a dream”

03/31/2021 at 12:44 PM CEST

EFE

The Andalusian basketball player Marta Garcia, who will play the semifinal of the American college basketball league (NCAA) with the University of Arizona Wildcats this Friday in San Antonio (United States), has confessed to being “living a dream, it’s all very exciting.”

Marta Garcia, 20 years old and a novice in the University of Arizona team, has told EFE that “nobody trusted” that the Wildcats could “be in the Final Four -four-final- of the NCAA tournament,” an unprecedented feat that they achieved by defeating Indiana in the final of the ‘Regional Market’ conference.

“I feel proud of this team because only from the inside can you know the sacrifice and effort that the players and the technical staff have made to get here. Arizona had never managed to reach a conference final and we have made history,” she added. the 1.91-tall forward formed in the CB Utrera of the homonymous Sevillian town.

Marta Garcia She shares a team with another Spanish, the Majorcan escort Helena Pueyo, and confesses to having a “unique thorn”, since he has been dragging an ankle injury for “months” that has prevented him “from being on the track during the March Madness -the madness of March-“, which is how the weeks in those that decide the university leagues of American basketball.

The Sevillian player believes that “the semifinal against UConn -the University of Connecticut Huskies- is going to be complicated but without a doubt there are victory options” because the Arizona girls form “a very competitive team. It will be an even game. and exciting. “

For Marta Garcia, this Final Four in the Texas city, which is completed by the universities of South Carolina and Stanford, “is one of those experiences that you only have once in your life and you have to know how to enjoy and take advantage of them.”